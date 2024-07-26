'Bibi' Understands America Better Than Kamala Does

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu visited the United States this week and addressed a joint session of Congress for an unprecedented fourth time, he exhibited more grace, more resolve, and more patriotism than our own leaders.

He showed President Biden and Vice President Harris what it means to be an American.

His presence brought out the worst in America.

Fencing and security personnel kept pro-Hamas supporters out of the Capitol Building, so they found other ways to disrupt the prime minister’s visit.

The local chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement released thousands of maggots and crickets throughout the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu was staying, and posted photos of their work on Instagram

They also set off fire alarms throughout the building each night he was there “to ensure there will be no rest before Netanyahu and Congress disgrace themselves in front of the world.”

On Wednesday, the day of the event, anti-Israel protesters demonstrated as close to the Capitol Building as they could.

Afterwards they moved to Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, where they defaced monuments, took down and burned American flags, then hoisted the Palestinian flag.

Vice President Harris, whose job as president of the Senate is to preside at joint sessions of Congress, chose not to attend. Former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland surmised that it was meant as a show of support to Muslim voters.

But Harris’ snub had precedence.

When Netanyahu last addressed a joint session of Congress, the vice president then also boycotted the prime minister. That was in 2015 when Joe Biden was vice president.

The purpose of the prime minister’s visit was to ask for American support for Israel’s nearly 10-month war with Hamas terrorists, who are acting as proxies of Iran, a subject Netanyahu addressed.

He referred to the anti-Israel protesters loudly parading outside the Capitol Building as the "useful idiots" of Iran.

"Incredibly, many anti-Israel protesters, many choose to stand with evil. They stand with Hamas. . . . They should be ashamed of themselves," Netanyahu said.

"I have a message for these protesters: When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting, and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots," he said, and then addressed the truly idiotic — "Gays for Gaza."

"Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming 'Gays for Gaza,'" he said.

"They might as well hold up signs saying 'Chickens for KFC.'"

When Netanyahu got down to business he referred to the United States as "Israel’s indispensable ally."

He said "America and Israel must stand together. When we stand together, something very simple happens: We win, they lose," which was President Ronald Reagan’s stated strategy for winning the Cold War.

Netanyahu concluded, "I came here to assure you of one thing: We will win."

In addition to Harris, a large number of other Democrats were no-shows Wednesday.

One who didn’t boycott was Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat who should probably have stayed home.

She sat throughout the address with a paddle-shaped sign that said "War Criminal" on one side, and "Guilty of Genocide" on the other, which she displayed at various parts of Netanyahu’s speech.

The Babylon Bee, a satirical "news" site with the motto, "Fake News You Can Trust," jumped all over that one. Its headline stated: "Criminals In Congress Begin Helpfully Holding Signs To Identify Themselves."

But more than that, Rep. Tlaib showed herself as another one of "Iran’s useful idiots."

The vice president met privately with Netanyahu Thursday afternoon, and afterwards she attempted to play both ends against the middle with a pitiful claim that the terrorists — er, the Palestinians — have a point too.

No they don’t — there is no moral equivalence, not after the events of Oct. 7, 2023 in which Hamas terrorists targeted Israel’s civilian population of all ages, from infants to the elderly.

They raped and tortured, killed children in front of their parents, killed parents in front of their children, including by beheading or burning them alive.

And those that they spared were kidnapped as hostages.

And that offers proof that the Israeli prime minister may understand the American concepts of fair play and "justice for all" better than the U.S. vice president, making her yet another one of "Iran’s useful idiots."

It’s also one more reason she must be defeated on Nov. 5 — the 13th month of Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.