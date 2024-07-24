KT McFarland to Newsmax: VP Skipped Netanyahu as Signal to Muslims

Vice President Kamala Harris, by skipping out on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, signaled to the nation about the play the White House is making for Muslim American voters in Michigan and Minnesota, former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland tells Newsmax.

"She could even be president before Biden's term is finished, and for her to deliberately slap in the face, rhetorically speaking, the Israeli leader who's come to Washington to talk about the security situation in the Middle East, she's really signaled to her voters at home," McFarland said on "Newsline" on Wednesday before the prime minister's speech.

"This all about the play that they're making for the Muslim American voters in Michigan and Minnesota," McFarland added. "She cares a lot more about them than she does about the security of the state of Israel."

Harris is speaking in Indianapolis to a group of sorority members associated with her alma mater, Howard University, and said that the appearance had already been planned. As Senate President, Harris would have been presiding while Netanyahu spoke.

And her skipping the speech sends a dangerous message to the United States' adversaries, said McFarland.

"Iran looks at this and they say, the Biden administration, Kamala Harris, they're telling us, 'take your move. We're not going to stand with Israel,'" said McFarland. "Iran has to assume that is an amazing opportunity for them to go after Israel, to unleash all the proxies, potentially even to destroy Israel."

But that window is closing quickly if former President Donald Trump returns to office, she said.

"He's not a friend of Iran," said McFarland. "I think Iran is looking at this and thinking, okay, we got a couple of months. Let's make our move."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration just is concerned with staying in power, she said.

"Look at what the Democrats have done, the scam they've pulled on the American people, the endangerment of the United States with the open border, with the inflation, with our policies towards Russia, with our policies in the Middle East, and our policies towards China," she said. "They don't really care. They just care about themselves staying in power. They just care about the perks of office."

McFarland added that she's been working in Washington for 50 years " and I have never seen a more craven, grasping group of people than occupy the White House and the Democrat establishment today. They'll do anything to stay in power."

