Fighting Trans Insanity as an Army of One Takes Real Courage

If You're Fighting Trans Insanity, Prepare for a More Than Lonely Battle of One

Your columnists have written more than once about women finally getting enough courage to stand up to “hemales” invading female sports.

Here we wrote about the women on the University of Nevada volleyball team who refused to play against the San Jose State volleyball team that featured a “hemale” masquerading as a female.

Those courageous women were then attacked by their own athletic department for their stand for fairness and sanity in sports. You can read about that here.

Here we covered the hundreds of students at a California high school who defied administrators to protest a hemale on the cross-country team.

And here we wrote about the swim team at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia who refused to swim with a hemale attempting to join their squad.

All these women were courageous and stood up against a depraved culture demanding they bend the knee to trans insanity.

The women did have one advantage, however: Strength in numbers. They had other teammates the women could depend on for support when the cultural counterattack began.

Stephanie Turner a 31-year-old fencer competing at The Cherry Blossom Open in Maryland — a hotbed of transgender hysteria — didn’t have that advantage.

She was all alone, but she had her faith in God.

When her, in reality male opponent prepared to begin the fencing match, Turner took a knee and told the referee, "I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women’s tournament. And I will not fence this individual."

Naturally, the vociferously obnoxious gender fanatics controlling USA Fencing dropped the hammer on Turner.

Dan Zaksheske, who reports for Outkick.com, has the details, "Due to her actions, Turner was given a 'black card,' the most severe penalty in fencing.

That meant she was disqualified from the tournament, had to be escorted off the premises, and could face suspension from future events."

Turner is at peace with her decision because she first consulted God. "Turner said that, in the past, she would simply avoid events that had transgender fencers competing.

But in this case, she decided to leave it in God's hands.

"I prayed, and I said, ‘God, if this is something that you want me to do, please put Redmond in my pool round or my direct elimination and I will take a knee.

"But, if this is not something that you want me to do, then. . . show me by not having. . . he and I fence face-to-face," she said."

That would be enough for an important story right there. Only there is much more to it because only a few months ago Turner was an atheist.

Zaksheske again, "Stephanie Turner told OutKick that she is new to the Christian faith, but found that following Jesus gave her more peace of mind than anything she had tried in the past.

"Before this, I was essentially an atheist. Growing up, I had never been exposed to any religion," she said.

"I used to dabble in like a lot of new-age stuff, from energy work or stuff like that... and meditation. It never really gave me a sense of peace in the same way that prayer and. . . having faith in Jesus does.

"The only thing that ever gave me peace and calm has been prayer, fellowship and church and worship."

That’s why when push came to shove, or lunge to parry if you will, Turner may have been physically alone, but she also had help that would be with her always," I want to thank God, especially, because if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have been able to find this avenue to talk about this issue and, hopefully, find a resolution."

The resolution is to get men masquerading as women out of female sports.

And it will take more women like Stephanie Turner who aren’t afraid to go it alone — temporally at least — to end this madness.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.