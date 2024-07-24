Protesters Take Down, Burn American Flag at Union Station

Pro-Palestinian supporters at Union Station in Washington, D.C., took down and burned an American flag before replacing it with the Palestinian flag, according to media reports.

Three American flags fly at Union Station. Several people were arrested in the melee.

Demonstrators also burned an effigy depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Video of the incident was posted on YouTube by ABC7.

People can be heard chanting "Burn that s***" and "Burn baby burn" while someone douses the flag with what appears to be lighter fluid. A man pulled remnants of the flag from the center of the protest and was nearly tackled amid shouts to "get him."

The incident took place just blocks from the Capitol amid Netanyahu's address to Congress.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., lambasted pro-Palestinian protesters and called the incident "absolutely shameful."

"I just took this picture from my Senate office," Tuberville wrote on X.

"Less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol, pro-Hamas protestors have taken down and burned AMERICAN FLAGS at Union Station to fly Palestinian flags. Absolutely SHAMEFUL."