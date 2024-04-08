Justice Is Not Blind in Biden's America

Any doubt that this Justice Department administers a 2-tier system of justice should have been cleared up last week in how it handled two separate cases.

On Thursday a Washington, D.C. jury found Rebecca Lavrez, a 71-year-old Colorado woman known as the "praying grandma," guilty of all four federal misdemeanor offenses she was charged with.

The charges are all related to a 10-minute period she spent inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, during the Capitol Hill riot.

Throughout that brief period she didn’t damage any property, she didn’t take any "souvenirs," she neither harmed nor threatened to harm any police officer or member of Congress.

Nope, she noticed that the Capitol Police were permitting other demonstrators to enter the building, so out of curiosity she followed them in.

Surveillance footage showed her entering the Rotunda, speaking with a Capitol Police officer, then leaving.

Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg posted a brief synopsis of her activities that day, together with the case against her.

'"Praying grandma' Rebecca Lavrenz has reportedly been found guilty by a D.C. jury after she briefly entered the Capitol on J6," he began.

"Lavrenz spent 10 minutes inside the Capitol and was seen praying outside of the building for an hour."

She "is on film peacefully walking around the Capitol building and was spotted speaking with a police officer."

Rugg reported that "She is allegedly facing a $210,000 fine and faces one year in jail," and he attached a short clip of Lavrenz, with an explanation that "The video below was taken in March of Lavrenz driving by the Capitol."

She told The Gazette that although she was "surprised" by the verdict, "I believe God wanted it to turn out this way so my voice could be amplified. We have to wake up our country."

Lavrenz got the moniker "praying grandma" because she was seen praying on the Capitol grounds for President Trump, and that members of Congress would vote wisely.

Rugg closed his description with, "Glad to see our 'justice system' going after some 'hard-hitting criminals.'"

Speaking of serious criminals, there can be few crimes more serious than political assassination.

Legal Insurrection reported Sunday that after nearly two years, an open-and-shut case against California resident Nicholas Roske seems to have stalled.

He’s accused of the attempted murder of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and it wasn’t an idle threat. He came loaded for bear with a suitcase filled with firearms, ammunition, and zip ties.

He was upset when an early draft of a pending decision was leaked to the press, indicating that the court was about to strike down Roe vs. Wade 410 U.S. 113 (1973), which held for nearly 50 years that abortion was a right protected by the U.S. Constitution.

Roske’s last court appearance was in October 2022.

Since then the case, described by a legal expert to The Washington Free Beacon as a "slam dunk," has been in limbo with one continuance after another.

Adding to the seriousness of the case, Roske didn’t intend to stop with Kavanaugh.

Documents retrieved by the FBI indicated that he wanted to murder two other conservative Supreme Court justices, in order to change the makeup of the court for "decades to come."

In addition, his internet history indicated he had searched for the "quietest semi-auto rifle," an "effective place to stab someone," and "how to be stealthy."

"It’s noteworthy that after nearly two years, there is still no trial date or plea agreement in this case," Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at The Lawfare Project, told the Free Beacon.

"While pretrial motions would resolve questions about the admissibility of some of the evidence, including statements made by Roske, there is no underlying procedural reason why it would take this long to get to trial."

He suggested that federal prosecutors may be waiting for public interest in the case to subside, then quietly approve a plea agreement favorable to the defendant.

Apparently that’s how the Biden Justice Department operates.

If you’re a 26-year-old male who wants to murder Supreme Court justices that the administration, by and large, disagrees with, let’s give the kid a break.

But if you’re a 71-year-old grandmother who prays for your political opponent, let’s throw the book at her.

And this is what they call "the adults are back in charge"?

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.