Documents: Kavanaugh Suspect Wanted to Kill 3 Justices, Change the Court

Documents uncovered during the investigation of the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh show that the suspect wanted to kill three justices so that votes on the court would be changed for "decades to come," according to authorities.

In an FBI warrant released on Thursday, suspect Nicholas John Roske allegedly said that he wanted to kill two other justices, NewsNation reports. It is not known who the other justices are, but a search of his computer history shows conversations on Reddit and other online platforms where he says he would stop Roe v. Wade from being overturned.

When he was asked how he would achieve this, he said he was going to remove some people from the Supreme Court.

"Yeah but I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for three," Roske wrote. "Shooting for three."

Roske, 26, was arrested in the early morning hours of June 8 after calling 911 on himself standing near Kavanaugh's home. He had traveled from his Simi Valley, California, home, with weapons in a backpack, but he stopped when he saw U.S. Marshals stationed outside the justice's house.

He told a dispatcher he had planned to kill Kavanaugh and that he was suffering from psychiatric issues.

He faces attempted murder charges.

Roske's internet search history included the "quietest semi-auto rifle," "effective place to stab someone," and "how to be stealthy."

The homes of Kavanaugh and the other conservative justices had been the subject of protests after a leaked ruling that correctly predicted the eventual overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that had outlawed states' bans on abortion.

Roske's plot to kill presumably conservative justices would allow President Joe Biden, a pro-choice Democrat, to appoint pro-Wade replacements at a time that the U.S. Senate has his Democratic vice president to break a tie if needed for confirmation in a 50-50 Democratic-Republican vote.