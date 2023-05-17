No Arguing with Evidence Turning Tables in Trump's Favor

Recently released John Durham special counsel findings confirm what many of us already knew.

Namely, that the 2016 Clinton campaign paid for false Trump-Russia collusion charges concocted to divert media attention from Hillary's destruction of 30,000 emails under congressional subpoena on her personal server.

Democrats, politically aligned FBI and DOJ officials, and complicit media, have launched unending attacks on the former president and leading 2024 GOP contender which continue to this day… and they also continue to backfire when true facts are revealed.

Impeachment Over Investigation of Biden Ukraine Corruption

Former President Trump was impeached twice by a House Democrat majority on charges that reflect much worse on them.

The first, which began in December 2019, claimed that during a phone call then-newly elected President Trump had improperly sought to have also recently installed Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's involvement in corrupt business practices of Burisma, an energy company that was paying son Hunter $1 million a year as a no-show board member while serving as the top Obama administration Ukraine representative.

This Trump inquiry was obviously a legitimate national security matter given Biden's braggadocio about withholding $1 billion in U.S. military aid unless they fired Ukraine's lead prosecutor in the case, Viktor Shokin.

Former Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, George Kent, had previously warned colleagues of extortion risks in a 2016 email, stating, "Furthermore, the presence of Hunter Biden on the Burisma board was very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine."

Trump Incitement of Jan. 6 Capitol "Insurrection"

Donald Trump's second impeachment was premised upon false claims that he had urged attendees at a rally to storm the Capitol in protest of what he repeatedly says was a rigged 2020 election.

Whereas no one I know — or care to know — condones the mob violence that invaded and desecrated our sacred national Capitol building on that day, neither should we countenance the banana republic-style Democrat-controlled House Select Committee kangaroo court theater that ensued which omitted key facts and opportunities for opposition cross examination witnesses.

While telling his supporters: "You don't concede when there's theft involved. Our country has had enough,'' none of what Trump said during his 70-minute-long address at the Save America rally on the National Mall constituted a call for insurrection.

Absent from the hearings were his statements: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," urging the crowd to "walk down to the Capitol" to "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women."

That "False" Trump Rigged Election Claim Proven True

As for that election being as repeatedly claimed the "most secure in American history," we have since learned that the FBI sat on mind-numbing evidence of Biden family foreign influence peddling and other scandals subsequently revealed on Hunter's "laptop from hell" for nearly a year leading up to that election ... information that if known, would have swung many votes and quite likely the results.

Although we can't be clear on how many votes this suppression cost Donald Trump, a subsequent Rasmussen Reports poll showed that 66% of respondents believed the laptop story was important, and 48% said it was "very important."

Central to the cover-up was the posting of a disingenuously unsupportable open letter signed by 51 then-current and former high level intelligence officials discrediting the laptop authenticity as having classic earmarks of Russia disinformation.

A recent admission under oath to congressional House Oversight and Judicial committees by Mike Morell, a former Obama administration deputy CIA director, stated that the letter was instigated by then-senior Biden campaign adviser — now U.S. Secretary of State – Antony Blinken just three days after the New York Post first broke the laptop story.

The FBI/DOJ Classified Document Scavenger Hunt

No more sensationally dramatic evidence exists of a weaponized two-tiered justice system than the stark contrasts of Trump and Biden searches and investigations of classified documents in their possession.

Compare the Aug. 8, 2022, AG Merrick Garland-authorized armed pre-dawn raid of Trump's personal Mar-a-Lago residence — including the former first lady's wardrobe closet and son Barron's bedroom by about 30 FBI agents — with the ho-hum treatment of classified documents found at five different Biden stashes including his Delaware residence garage and University of Pennsylvania Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Yes, that is the same Biden center formerly headed by now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken which reportedly received millions in donations from Chinese sources and successfully lobbied AG Garland to terminate the Trump China Initiative FBI counterespionage program established to prevent intellectual property theft by Chinese students and corporate spies.

And yes again, this would also be the same University of Pennsylvania whose President, Amy Gutmann, helped to hire Joe Biden for a lucrative no-show university job after leaving the Obama administration, and whom — as president — appointed as U.S. ambassador to Germany.

Hate or love the guy, all such unsupported attacks on Trump reflect desperate attempts by Democrats along with high-ranking partisan deep state officials and media acolytes to prevent his return to the Oval Office as the nation's choice; this should alarm all who value equal justice.

Much more is at stake here than future prospects of any individual candidate when we can no longer trust institutions established to protect democracy.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.