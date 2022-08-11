Weaponized DOJ, FBI Trump Targeting Should Terrify Everyone

During pre-dawn hours on August 8, about 30 FBI agents — including a safe cracker — raided all private residential offices of a former U.S. president who is broadly predicted to be a strong candidate for reelection again in 2024.

No Trump attorneys were allowed to be present as they broke into a safe which was reportedly found empty and indiscriminately confiscated boxes of documents of personal and presidential records without any notification nor regard for what they were for or why.

Such a high-profile action would require a warrant issued by a federal judge presenting probable cause suspicion of an alleged crime authorized by top DOJ officials, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

It’s also quite unimaginable that it would have been conducted without White House knowledge, presidential Chief of Staff Ron Klain … at minimum.

Although “informed sources” assert that the bureau’s Mar-a Lago raid had to do with Trump possession of classified information taken from the National Archives — not a fishing expedition for the Democrat Jan. 6 sham show trial Capitol riot hearings — it nevertheless crossed a jurisprudence Rubicon which is unprecedented in American history.

Launching a police state assault on a leading political figure just three months before critical midterm elections is a politically partisan outrage of third world banana republic proportions which will discredit public trust in the FBI for decades to come.

“Sandy” Berger, a U.S. national security adviser to President Bill Clinton, got a DOJ pass with a $50,000 fine and two years of probation after “accidentally” stuffing classified documents from the National Archives reading room into his pants and socks prior to testifying before the 9/11 Commission.

There was also no comparable DOJ or FBI interest in pursuing clear evidence that Hillary Clinton had deleted 33,000 emails — many containing national security-sensitive classified information subpoenaed by Congress following her term as Secretary of State — going so far as having some records “wiped with BleachBit,” and cellphones destroyed with hammers.

Any thought of the FBI invading the Clinton’s Chappaqua home to seize documents would have been unthinkable, even though they might possibly also have investigated any Clinton Foundation influence in a 2010 deal which allowed the Russian nuclear energy agency Rosatom to acquire a controlling stake in Uranium One, a Canadian-based company with mining operations in the Western United States.

And why did the foundations fountain of foreign donors dry up after Hillary left the White House?

According to disclosures made public by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, an FBI whistleblower reported that Timothy Thibault , the FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, shut down a line of inquiry into Hunter Biden in October 2020 “despite some of the details being known to be true at the time.”

Undisputable email and voice recording evidence shows that Joe Biden knew about and met with at least 14 of his narcotically and sexually addicted son’s enormously lucrative foreign influence peddling partners when “the big guy” was our nation’s vice president.

There was no FBI interest in Hunter’s illegally falsified purchase of a handgun that wound up in a trash across from a high school. It will now be interesting to see if criminal charges based upon 150 Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports against Hunter and uncle James Biden in a Delaware court wind up as a plea deal that seals documentary evidence of tax evasion and money laundering which potentially also implicates his dad.

Don’t expect Hunter to get the same treatment as Trump 2016 campaign manager Paul Manafort who did solitary time in the slammer for bank and tax fraud.

The FBI was fully aware that Trump Russia collusion charges cooked up by Hillary to deflect attention away from her “deleted email problem” presented to their general counsel by her attorney as a “good citizen” were “not technically plausible,” but nevertheless allowed him to be continually hounded by these false allegations throughout his presidency.

Then there’s the murky matter of the agency’s assault “Crossfire Hurricane” spying operation entirely premised upon a phony “dirty dossier” report sponsored and funded by the Clinton campaign containing salacious references to an imaginary Trump “pee tape” Russian hotel episode that would make even the fictional prostitutes blush.

That FBI espionage on Trump began before he was elected, and continued with tacit approval by the Obama White House after he was sworn into office.

In their FISA court spying filings, the agency omitted known facts that the dossier information used in 2017 to conduct surveillance on Trump campaign aid Carter Page was bogus. Kevin Clinesmith , a low-level FBI lawyer, copped a guilty plea of altering evidence in exchange for skating on serious federal prison time.

Carter Page wasn’t the only Trump associate targeted.

A sting setup admitted by former FBI Director James Comey produced criminal charges that bankrupted Trump’s incoming National Security Director, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, for making false statements to the FBI involving conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The DOJ later filed a motion to dismiss asserting that it no longer believed it could prove beyond a reasonable doubt were untruthful.

In the run-up to the 2016 elections, text messages between a mating pair of nesting high-level FBI lovebirds in the eye of the Crossfire Hurricane storm made it clear they shared no affection for then-candidate Donald Trump whatsoever.

Peter Strzok, who led the investigation, assured Lisa Page, a lead attorney on the matter, that the agency wouldn’t allow Trump to win the presidency.

Strzok had referred to Donald Trump in a text as “a f***ing idiot.” And when Page worried about Trump winning, Strzok wrote to her , “No, he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

Fortunately, they failed.

Nevertheless, both of them retired with pensions and got great new jobs: Page as an MSNBC analyst, and Strzok as a counterintelligence instructor at Georgetown University.

As for the futures of rest of us and our country, be worried.

Be very worried.