Kangaroos Convene January 6 Capitol Conspiracy Court

Following two failed impeachment attempts, the Democrats are hell-bent to discredit Donald Trump's influence over the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections and his prospective presidential 2024 candidacy by a political theater ''investigation'' of his culpability in inciting the egregious January 6 Capitol riot.

First, to be clear, everyone I know — or care to know — is disgusted about the mob violence and mayhem that invaded and desecrated our sacred national Capitol building.

But let's also be clear about what Trump actually said and didn't say during that that 70-minute-long address at the Save America rally on the National Mall ... and none of it constituted a call for "insurrection" as charged by Democrat leaders and liberal media acolytes.

Trump angrily told his supporters, "You don't concede when there's theft involved. Our country has had enough.''

"I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," Trump said in his speech.

He also said that he and the crowd would "walk down to the Capitol" to "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women."

The House bill establishing the investigation came one month after Senate Republicans blocked a previous attempt to form an independent bipartisan commission. Many GOP lawmakers have contended that a new investigation would duplicate existing efforts from the Justice Department and standing congressional committees.

Nevertheless, despite Trump's acquittal on previous charges, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., named eight members of a new 13-member investigative committee to keep the contentious matter before the public.

Led by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Pelosi's picks follow a mostly Democrat party lineup with an exception of Rep. Liz Cheney, one of 10 Republicans who voted for former President Trump's second impeachment.

Other select committee members are Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.; Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (of previous impeachment infamy).

Although Speaker Pelosi will have final say over all members selected for the panel, five other members are to be picked in consultation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Republicans properly recognize that Democrats will use the platform to make partisan attacks in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections.

Underscoring the Republican resistance to starting another probe, McCarthy has threatened to revoke GOP representatives' committee seats if they accept a Pelosi appointment to the panel.

Meanwhile, after six months, an ongoing federal Capitol investigation shows no signs of ending any time soon. New arrests have been unsealed in federal court every week since the riots.

According to numbers released by the DOJ, of an estimated 800 people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, and thousands gathered on the grounds in front, more than 500 people have been arrested on a rolling basis involving nearly every state.

A significant number of these cases involve people who aren't accused of going inside the building at all, but are charged with assaulting police or destroying equipment that belonged to media outlets on the grounds outside.

At least 70 defendants have been ordered to stay in jail pending a trial or are being held in custody as they wait for a pretrial detention hearing to decide their fate for the foreseeable future.

According to Revolver.News, and as reported by Fox's Tucker Carlson, many of those in jail are being held in solitary confinement, while ''strangely, some people who participated in the riot haven't been charged.''

Noting ''upwards of 20 unindicted co-conspirators'' involved in exactly the same activities — and sometimes worse — Tucker concludes, ''Look at the documents. The government calls these people 'unindicted co-conspirators.' What does that mean? It means that in potentially every case, they're FBI operatives.''

The only defendant to face sentencing so far, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, was sentenced to probation in June on four misdemeanors.

Two Seattle Police officers who were seen passively ''trespassing'' outside the Capitol were recommended for termination following a disciplinary investigation by Seattle's Office of Police Accountability.

But what about those casualties at the hands of ''armed insurrections''?

As it turned out, no guns were found on any of the people who entered the Capitol, and the only death attributable to rioting involved the fatal shooting of an unarmed female, 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt by a Capitol cop as she climbed through a broken Speakers Lobby window.

Although not publicly released, the name of that officer is broadly known, yet the DOJ has stated it will not pursue charges against the unnamed federal officer.

Trump had pressed for the release of the shooter's name during a July Sarasota, Florida, rally.

Three others of the five deaths during the time of the January 6 riots resulted from natural causes, and the fourth from an accident.

Among these, it has now been confirmed that 42-year-old Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick whose death had been widely reported in the media as resulting from being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher was determined to have died from natural causes ... a stroke.

It also warrants mentioning that as former Trump administration Pentagon official Kash Patel, Chief of Staff to Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, has reported: ''We had offered the Capitol Police, and Mayor Bowser of Washington, DC, thousands of National Guardsmen and women, two days before January 6. And they turned us down.''

After all, there had been serious warnings.

For example, someone had been discovered planting two deadly explosive devices near the Capitol on the night before. That person is still at-large, and the FBI has offered $100,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

''Why, on January 6, when it has now publicly been admitted by the FBI that they had information that there could possibly be a situation like that at the United States Capitol, why weren't the Cabinet secretaries under President Trump briefed?'' Patel asked Epoch TV host Jan Jekielek.

And what about Speaker Pelosi's prior knowledge and failure to respond?

After all Nancy Pelosi shares responsibility for overseeing Capitol security which is provided by the House sergeant at arms who, in coordination with the Capitol Police, a federal law enforcement agency, reports to her.

But don't count on seeing Pelosi's Capitol conspiracy kangaroo court hop on that.

