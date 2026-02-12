Schlossberg Should Win NY-12 — Not Because He's JFK's Grandson

A little over four months before Democratic primary voters in New York's 12th District, Midtown Manhattan, select the near-certain successor to retiring Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, signs are strong that distinction will go to Jack Schlossberg.

At 33, John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg is known almost universally as the grandson of John F. Kennedy.

The Harvard Law graduate, whose mother is former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg, is well-connected financially and politically through his family. Just last week, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., endorsed the first-time candidate over nine primary opponents because, in her words, "he's the best of his generation."

Critics say Pelosi's words were somewhat "over the top," given that Schlossberg has never sought office or been employed in anything but online journalism, writing occasional guest articles in publications and the State Department as a minor staffer. But connections are connections: Pelosi's father, one-time Baltimore mayor Thomas D'Alesandro, was Maryland state chairman for JFK's presidential campaign in 1960.

But family ties alone are not the reason Schlossberg is a very serious contender — if not the favorite — over the team of Democratic rivals that includes State Assembly member Micah Lasher, one-time staffer and likely choice for succession of outgoing Rep. Nadler.

As Arizona State University history professor Donald Critchlow put it: "Political dynasties appear out of favor generally, but the primary reason are the candidates not the family name. If Schlossberg wins it won't be because he is Kennedy related but his presence on social media."

At a time when younger voters increasingly get their news online, Schlossberg the "influencer" has accrued around two million followers on Instagram, TikTok and X.

Critchlow's view was strongly seconded by political scientist Wayne Thorburn, one-time executive director of the Texas Republican Party and author of three critically acclaimed books on Texas politics.

"Depending on the metrics of the congressional district and the age-distribution of potential voters in the district," Thorburn told Newsmax, "Schlossberg's success will come more from his own following and not from any historical connection to Camelot. The electorate overall is changing and family name carries much less influence and prestige.

"Most recently here, George P. Bush was able to win a lower-level statewide office when his uncle was president but his victory came mainly due to the Texas GOP winning everything and he did not have a serious primary opponent. When he sought to move up to attorney general he lost the primary.

"So even in that instance there is a serious limit to how far a family connection can take you in the current political environment."

The appeal of TikTok and similar outlets is primarily to younger voters, with older voters in both parties tending to eschew them for more traditional media.

According to a recent study by the National Vote At Home Institute (NVAHI), "median age — half older, half younger — of 2024 primary voters nationwide was 65. Voters 65 and older had a six-times higher turnout rate (36 percent) than those aged 18-34, who had just a 6 percent turnout."

"If Jack Schlossberg is the best that one of our country's greatest political dynasties can produce," said Chapman University Prof. Luke Nichter, author of the much-praised "The Year That Broke Politics: Collusion and Chaos in the Presidential Election of 1968," "whatever pull he has with younger voters will probably be counterbalanced by moderates and older voters who choose either not to vote or defect to whoever his [leading] opponent ends up being."

