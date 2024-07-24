Trump's First 100 Days: A Supercharged Transition

Living in Colorado, I met executives from Utah who inadvertently revealed why Mitt Romney lost in the 2012 presidential election, running as the Republican candidate against incumbent President Barack Obama. I saw documents and printed materials suggesting that, in the weeks leading up to the election, Romney's team was heavily focused on preparing for the transition and assigning leadership roles because they thought they had already won the election.

While being prepared is important, Romney's lack of focus on winning and effectively communicating how Obama had failed the American family contributed to his loss. These are the key areas of focus going forward if Trump Wins.

Trump and his entire team need to hammer down the obvious failures of the last 3-1/2 years under President Joe Biden to win first, but after that, there is 24/7 work to do to implement the published platform.

The Key Policy Issues – Biggest Failures of the Last 4 Years

These issues span a range of sectors, from border control to energy independence, and each plays a critical role in shaping the well-being and prosperity of a nation.

Supercharge the Process — If Trump wins, we encourage President Trump to have three teams working 10 hours a day each to try to fix these pressing problems, as American workers and minorities are suffering. Trump’s team should have 220 to 300 executive orders ready to sign on Day One.

Good Will Ambassadors – Trump should probably appoint 100,000 Good Will Ambassadors and task them to do specific things. People need to know that the government is serving them to be more productive, more safe, and more prosperous.

Putting Citizens First with Economy and Safety — The cornerstone of any self-governing society is prioritizing the needs and rights of its citizens. This involves ensuring their safety, economic stability, and access to essential services. Presently, crime is at a 40-year high.

Border Control and Immigration and Drug Death — Effective border control is vital for national security, economic stability, and public health. It helps manage immigration, prevent illegal activities such as drug trafficking, and protect against potential threats. A balanced approach ensures the legal and safe entry of individuals while maintaining security.

Energy Independence — Achieving energy independence reduces reliance on foreign oil, enhances national security, and promotes economic stability. It also supports the development of renewable energy sources, fostering sustainability and environmental protection.

Supply Chain Independence — Strengthening domestic supply chains ensures that essential goods and services are available without relying excessively on Asia, China or foreign sources. This is crucial during global disruptions, such as pandemics or geopolitical conflicts, and helps maintain economic resilience. Many Americans have suffered from the lack of many medicines being available for the first time since WWII.

Parental Rights — Ensuring parental rights in education and healthcare decisions supports family autonomy and respects the primary role of parents in their children's lives. This fosters a healthy environment for children to thrive and respects family values. As with Legal 101, children do not have the mental capacity to contract with hospitals or doctors unless it is a dire emergency. No family or parents should be criminally defrauded by any schools or medical staffs about their child’s health.

Inflation — Controlling inflation is critical for economic stability. High inflation erodes purchasing power, increases the cost of living, and can lead to economic uncertainty. Effective monetary and fiscal policies are necessary to keep inflation in check and protect the economic well-being of citizens.

Schools — Quality education is the foundation of a prosperous society. Investing in schools ensures that all children have access to excellent education, which is crucial for personal development and future economic success. It also supports a skilled workforce, essential for national competitiveness.

As a note, our public schools in Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 never shut down during COVID except for a meager few weeks after Spring Break 2020, and our schools remained open for 2020, 2021, and till now. Therefore, public schools can be smart and successful, but it is the parents and teachers who make it work.

Diplomacy — Trump and many of his diplomatic friends already know how to solve the Ukraine war in 1 day, but the failures of the last 3 years have no solution to this potential WWIII. Strong diplomatic relations are essential for international cooperation, peace, and economic trade. Effective diplomacy helps resolve conflicts, promote human rights, and foster global partnerships that benefit national interests. The $200 billion sent to Ukraine could have paid off every credit card of every American under 40 years old.

Health Care — Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right. Ensuring that all citizens can receive medical care improves public health, extends life expectancy, and reduces economic disparities. Healthcare policies must focus on affordability, accessibility, and quality.

At this juncture, overpriced Obamacare has totally failed in places like Colorado where the healthiest young people in the USA live. Nobody can afford it, and people under 40 do best showing up at the hospital only if there is an emergency while hospitals and nurses eat the costs and lose money.

America just needs a flat rate catastrophic health policy like Walmart offers for people under 50 and children under 22. Keep in mind, I taught Business 101 for many years, and my students complained incessantly about the lack of benefits for wokers for years, but when Walmart implemented their benefits, the students went silent.

Housing — Affordable housing is essential for social stability and economic security. Ensuring that all citizens have access to safe, affordable housing reduces homelessness and poverty, and fosters stable communities. Allowing 10,000,000 new people into the USA where they go to the inner cities has driven up rents by 40% on minorities who were already citizens. Thus, women, Hispanics, Blacks and Asians have been hit hardest by the failed border policies.

Immigration — Balanced immigration policies are crucial for national growth and cultural diversity. Effective immigration systems attract skilled workers, support economic development, and ensure national security. If the USA merely charged visa fees similar to what the coyotes are charging immigrants, this new revenue could feed all of the poor people in the entire USA.

Small Business Incentives — Small businesses are the backbone of the economy. Providing incentives such as tax breaks, grants, and simplified regulations encourages entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation. Trump has released the Platinum Plan which would give billions to African American entrepreneurs.

Worker Benefits — Protecting worker benefits such as fair wages, health insurance, and retirement plans ensures economic security and improves quality of life. It also promotes job satisfaction and productivity. Any executive order that Trump can sign that provides worker benefits equal to or greater than the benefits received by persons on public assistance is a great policy.

Election Integrity — Ensuring the integrity of elections is fundamental to democracy. Transparent, fair, and secure elections build public trust and ensure that government reflects the will of the people. While our 2020 election allowed 5 states to flip after election day, that can never be allowed again. Having a winner after election day, and then finding millions of votes after the election is over, is something that would happen in a fasco-communist nation, Bulgaria, or Zimbabwe and should never happen in the USA.

New CIA and FBI Divisions — Trump needs 2 or more new intelligence divisions to prevent fraud and scams. Trump immediately needs to fire anyone who has subverted democracy or intentionally defrauded agencies, people and judges in the last 8 years with fake evidence. This new division should find out and prevent further fake evidence and fake Russian Dossiers designed to overthrow the US Government.

I personally reviewed the Trump “First 100 Days” article in Newsmax Magazine by David Patten, and it was an excellent article. Further, my article here is a unofficial supplement to his essay.

Importance of Key Policy Issues

Putting Citizens First : Builds trust in government; prioritizes public needs and rights.

Builds trust in government; prioritizes public needs and rights. Border Control : Enhances national security; manages immigration; prevents illegal activities.

Enhances national security; manages immigration; prevents illegal activities. Energy Independence : Reduces reliance on foreign oil; promotes sustainability; enhances national security.

Reduces reliance on foreign oil; promotes sustainability; enhances national security. Supply Chain Independence : Ensures availability of essential goods; maintains economic resilience.

Ensures availability of essential goods; maintains economic resilience. Parental Rights : Supports family autonomy in education and healthcare decisions.

Supports family autonomy in education and healthcare decisions. Inflation : Protects economic stability; maintains purchasing power.

Protects economic stability; maintains purchasing power. Schools : Ensures quality education; supports personal and economic development.

Ensures quality education; supports personal and economic development. Diplomacy : Promotes international cooperation; resolves conflicts; supports global trade.

Promotes international cooperation; resolves conflicts; supports global trade. Health Care : Ensures access to medical care; improves public health; reduces disparities.

Ensures access to medical care; improves public health; reduces disparities. Housing : Provides affordable housing; reduces homelessness; fosters stable communities.

Provides affordable housing; reduces homelessness; fosters stable communities. Immigration : Supports national growth; attracts skilled workers; ensures security.

Supports national growth; attracts skilled workers; ensures security. Small Business Incentives : Encourages entrepreneurship; promotes job creation; supports economic growth.

Encourages entrepreneurship; promotes job creation; supports economic growth. Worker Benefits : Protects fair wages and health benefits; improves job satisfaction.

Protects fair wages and health benefits; improves job satisfaction. Election Integrity: Ensures transparent, fair, and secure elections; builds public trust.

In conclusion, President Trump's first 100 days strategy hinges on addressing the key policy issues that have plagued the nation over the past years. By focusing on the failures of the current administration and presenting clear, actionable solutions, Trump and his team can not only secure victory but also work tirelessly to implement their platform.

Prioritizing citizen needs, reinforcing national security, achieving energy and supply chain independence, and promoting economic stability are fundamental steps. Furthermore, enhancing parental rights, controlling inflation, ensuring quality education, fostering diplomacy, providing accessible healthcare, ensuring affordable housing, and supporting balanced immigration policies are crucial for the nation's prosperity.

Small business incentives, worker benefits, and election integrity will also play vital roles in building a stronger, more resilient America. A comprehensive and dedicated approach to these interconnected issues will be essential for President Trump to deliver on his promises and drive meaningful change.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.