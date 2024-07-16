21 Reasons Trump Will Go Down as the Greatest Leader of the Free World

Unbelievable ! Eight or more bullets fired in assassination plot hailing down upon President Trump who is the leader in the presidential race for 2024 for his re-election. Trump was hit by at least one sniper bullet, but in an obvious miracle, Donald Trump is now OK.

Survivor Trump rose up from the pile of agents, and against the wishes of the Secret Service, Trump pumped his fist yelling Fight! Fight ! and the crowd literally went absolutely berserk ! Sadly, several people were critically injured and one died.

President Trump was elected in a landslide in 2016 defeating Hillary Clinton after the New York Times said that Trump had almost a zero chance of winning. Since then, President Trump has been attacked with fake dossiers, fake photo evidence, bogus charges, and even fake impeachments using debunked hearsay evidence.

Trump’s enemies spent years using fake Russian documents to try to overthrow the US Government in an digital insurrection. Even worse, Trump’s opposition raided his home with a SWAT team and then created staged, fake photo evidence and appointed illegal prosecutors to have the President convicted of a crime.

To make things worse, President Trump was even put in the Nuclear Bunker when the White House was attacked in 2020 while the church next door was fire bombed by anti-Trump terrorists. Today, the FBI is looking at this assassination plot as continued anti-republican domestic terrorism.

The point of this article is that thousands have been caught using fake evidence and promoting the conviction of Trump using fraud. With this latest breed of consumer fraud coming from major media, this new type of hate and political terrorism has been generated primarily by the left-wing misfits in the USA.

We all know that no president is perfect, but Trump was the USA’s first recent president who did not drink or smoke. Further, if you search the Internet, there are untold numbers of allegations about other U.S. presidents such as Obama, Bush, Clinton and others who may have committed of all sorts of crimes or offenses such as: sexual assault (rape), drunk driving, illegal drugs, gay sex, racist comments, corruption, under age molestation, wiretapping, illegitimate children, and just about every crime imaginable.

While accusations do not make truth, Obama’s White House doctor even recommended that Obama moderate his use of alcohol and tobacco which seems to be a traditional diagnosis of alcoholism and addiction.

In the USA, there have been only a handful of assassination attempts and plots over the last 200 years. In the earliest attempt, January 30, 1835, Richard Lawrence tried to shoot President Andrew Jackson. Both of his pistols misfired.

Sadly, there have been a few Presidents who have died:

Abraham Lincoln (1865) killed by John Wilkes Booth was a Confederate Democrat who hated republicans.

(1865) killed by John Wilkes Booth was a Confederate Democrat who hated republicans. James A. Garfield (1881) killed by Charles J. Guiteau who demanded a government job and was denied.

(1881) killed by Charles J. Guiteau who demanded a government job and was denied. William McKinley (1901) murdered by Leon Czolgosz who was an “anti-free-market” anarchist.

(1901) murdered by Leon Czolgosz who was an “anti-free-market” anarchist. John F. Kennedy (1963) by Lee Harvey Oswald who was a known left-wing communist operative.

Presidents Who Survived Terrorism and Assassination Plots: Ronald Reagan who was hit by bullet that went in Reagan’s lung. (1981) by John Hinckley Jr. who was judged insane.

who was hit by bullet that went in Reagan’s lung. (1981) by John Hinckley Jr. who was judged insane. Theodore Roosevelt (1912, as a former president) injured by John Schrank – (Mentally ill)

(1912, as a former president) injured by John Schrank – (Mentally ill) Donald Trump - 8 or more bullets hailed down upon Trump and 1 or more bullets may have hit Trump’s face, body, & ear. (2024) Attacker and sniper known as Thomas Matthew Crooks who was a documented blue democrat contributor.

Because of the political hate coming from the left, Trump has been officially martyred like Roosevelt, or Lincoln, and JFK. Unfortunately, innocent people were murdered and injured this week by a leftist lunatic trying to kill Trump and his conservative, libertarian, republican, and populist supporters. Trump supporters and the Trump family have already raised over $3 million for the families and loved ones of the dead and critically injured.

Unbelievably, Trump has now officially become the new Reagan of the 21st Century. No other president except Reagan has taken a bullet and lived to lead the nation. As a historical note, this assassination attempt was the 5th plot to kill Trump that is documented according to news sources. Robert Kennedy was the last leading presidential candidate to be shot by bullets, but sadly died.

Here are some reasons that Trump will go down as the greatest leader in the 21st Century.

President Trump gave the USA 4 years of Peace without War after almost every left-wing media outlet swore that he would create war. President Trump created unprecedented Prosperity with low Inflation. By 2019, Trump had reduced inflation, boosted jobs by millions, increased national wealth by over 12 Trillion, and had gas down to a $1.77 a gallon with the USA being energy independent in April 2020. Trump is a Family Man - Trump has 5 children and 5 grandchildren. Immigrant Family - Trump is the only President in history who’s mother was an immigrant who’s first language was NOT English. President Trump – The Trailblazer for Civil Rights—"Trump was for gay marriage before Biden and Obama and Hillary. So was Cheney. So was Bolton." Ambassador Rick Grenell. Trump appoints first openly gay person to Cabinet Level Position. First Clear President - Trump is the first president not to be a drinker or a drunk ever which allowed him to be a clear minded efficient workaholic who is well known to work 18-20 hours a day. Trump spent 5 Years at New York Military Academy and graduate from Wharton Business School with an economics degree, and has always respected the military. President Donald Trump added $12 trillion in new wealth to the USA in three years. Americans are $10 trillion better off, thanks to rising stocks under Trump | TheHill and Trump Polling with a Majority Approval This Week - Before the Assassination Attempt Hardest Working President - It is well known that Mr. Trump slept less and worked harder than any President in recent history. Trump’s Ultra Diverse Family—Trump’s immigrant wife, Melania, speaks five languages and is a Catholic European background. His children are of Slovenian, Czech, and American backgrounds. Donald Trump’s older children, when they were in their formative years, spent time under communist regimes visiting family in Eastern Europe who had survived the failures of Marxism. Jobs for Minorities at all Time Highs —Inclusive nationalism and employment for Hispanics, Blacks, Asians, and minorities was at an “all time historical HIGH” under President Trump in 2019. Trump – The First Anti Racist Background President —Trump is from New York and has never been a member of party of the Confederate Democrats who were historically responsible for Slavery, The KKK, Jim Crow, Segregation and Lynching. Before Trump ran for president, he was heralded as a Reform Party Leader and a fair and generous businessman by most all ethnicities & minorities. Trump Cooperating with Minority Leaders Better than Others—was the first president to fund HBCUs Historically Black Colleges and Universities with long term investments. Platinum Economic Plan for Minorities - Trump actually proposed the Platinum Plan to financially boost African Americans which was endorsed by leading Black Celebrities. Most Admired - Trump was voted the most admired man in 2020 in the USA contest. Most Successful –Trump is a self-made Billionaire in the world of overtaxed and corrupt city real estate space, but he also earned billions in wealth from his start-up technology companies. Asa note, Trump was almost bankrupted by failed polices of Presidents Bush and Obama. Trump’s Diverse, Inclusive Family of Faith—Trump’s children and diverse family are: Roman Catholics, Protestants and also members of the Jewish Faith. No Peace Officers Died on Jan 6th – Most anti-Trump folks still think police died on January 6th and blame Trump. However, this is a Fraud and Proven False by NPR News. No police died on Jan 6th but sadly, several unarmed women who were protesting were killed on that J6 and those deaths were covered up. Trump’s Multicultural and Multi-Lingual Family—Most, if not all, of Trump’s children speak at least two or more languages. The older probably speak English, Czech and French and the younger English & Slovenian. The World Peace President - Newsweek said, "Not only has Trump brought more peace to the Middle East, more comprehensively and faster than all of his predecessors combined, but he made it look easy."

After the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13th in PA, many scholars are reminding us of all of the threats and murderous rhetoric that has been coming from the media and the leftist mob. If you don’t believe it, read Professor Turley’s new article.

It is time for the media to stop spreading fake stories and fraud such as: the Russian Dossier, the fake Charlottesville comments, fake evidence used to get FISA Watergate Style wiretaps on Trump’s Campaign, the staged photo evidence of classified documents were also tampered wtih, the fraudulent declarations by 50+ top Intel officers to interfere with elections, calling Trump’s “Protective COVID Travel Ban” racist when it later killed over a million Americans.

Further, the media even “White Washed” the “KKK Style” fire bombing and church burning next to the White House by leftist and liberal rioters. It is this “Old Media” and their cult like behavior, and fealty to the democrat and socialist philosophies that has spawned this hate and violence.

It is time for media to condemn fraud. Otherwise, local district attorneys and states’ attorney general will begin filing lawsuits and class actions against media for defrauding the public. Everyone now can see the clear legal damages and national security risks that these massive frauds and hate-based-rhetoric have caused.

As the son of a WWII Combat Veteran and Holocaust liberator, any media personality who compares Trump to Hitler is seen as a total fraud who incites violence, hate and terrorism. This weekend, Billionaire Elon Musk “fully endorsed Trump” and Billioinaire Bill Ackman also endorsed Trump.

As Ackman said, "We have all recently learned in the starkest manner (the debate) how we cannot rely on the MSM as our source of truth on the ultimate political question. "

By virtue of this continued fraud, television media like Newsmax have had a meteoric rise to become a national leader un unbiased news. Just today July 15th after the assassination attempt on Trump, Dan Bongino had 250,000 people on his “live podast” which may be some type of record breaking audience.

In summary, almost every criticism about Trump over the last 9 years has been based in hate and fraud. As a result of biased media fraud, we get these leftist terrorists attacking the police in Dallas and Baton Rouge, terrorist rioters attacking the White House, senseless wars, and media colluding with former intelligence offers to overthrow and subvert democracy and elections.

________________

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.