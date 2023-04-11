George Mentz: Trump 2.0 in 2024 - New, Innovative Ideas & Platform

We all hope that the 2024 national campaign can be based on bringing the best ideas to the table to solve America’s problems. It is clear through the recent campaign strategies of Obama or Clinton that elections are not about “winning on ideas” but rather on destroying your opponent with fake evidence such as a dossier even after you have lost an election.



No matter who runs for president, they may be faced with concocted accusations of racism, collusion, homophobia, assault, sexism and more during and after the election. At present, the typical campaigns are about negative attacks rather than leading with solutions or ideas.

However, 2024 may be different as Republicans do not need to destroy their opponents as the opposition may have already self-destructed with pitiable economic and energy policies hitting working families and minorities the hardest with inflation, crime and high interest rates.



The question is whether people will actually get on board with new ideas, creativity, innovation and success, or will they remain stuck on the same old economics of “hope and change” or “trickle up economics”? One commentator said that Trump was saying the “same old stuff,”,= but another analyst quickly responded that Trump must be working with many people as his newest speeches have delivered new bold innovative ideas and proposals.

As for 2024 and new ideas, here are some of the proposals that presidential candidate Donald Trump has recently advocated, and many of these ideas are very creative.

New Innovative Workforce — Trump is advocating having a 10-100,000 person “Transition Team” ready to go to work on day one. Organized by the Heritage Foundation - Project 2025 has brought together 45 (and counting) conservative and libertarian organizations to help fill government jobs and design government policy.

Peace, No War, and Invest in Our People — No more wasteful wars. No sending our children abroad to die. Trump is the first president without war in generations.

Boost Paychecks with Cheaper Energy — By cutting energy prices, costs of utilities and gasoline and diesel should decline by 40%, and Americans will take home more money each week. This would also do wonders to unleash American energy dominance.

School Safety — Funding for safer schools and technology to expand the Trump School Safety Programs that he created www.schoolsafety.gov

New High-Tech Federal Cities — Creating new high-tech Cities on newly purchased "cost effective" federal land for working families of America. Shockingly, land can be up to 10-100 times cheaper in much of the USA Heartland compared to coastal city areas.

New Affordable Housing — in new Federal zones. Even liberals agree with Trump.

New High-Tech Immigration and Border Enforcement — Satellite, Drone, Diseaase/COVID Testing

Hi Tech Air Travel — New federally funded research for efficient vehicles and air-vehicle transportation.

Family-First Incentives — Family funding and tax credits for Americans who want to have children.

Foreign Aid for Americans First — No squandering money to other nations unless others nations send money first.

Fair Elections — Stop media election interference and fake evidence and defund the fake news/intelligence machine in D.C. that has been caught tampering with election news.

Government Neutrality — Prevent bribery, coercion, collusion & interference upon the media by the CIA, FBI and State Dept. Even FBI agent Comey was caught offering an "offshore spy" $1 million taxpayer dollars to legitimize a fake evidence that was use to overthrow the US government.

End to the Ukraine War — Trump claims he can save the Ukraine by using "common sense" Diplomacy in One Day.

Universal School Stipends and Choice — Parents should be able to educate children and young adults with skills education that can make a difference.

Homeless — Get the homeless the help they need and build tent cities for them.

Equality and impartiality — Ban any and all ethnic and racial discrimination by the government regardless of eye color, hair color, skin color or creed/politics.

Parental Rights Expansion — Create a parental bill of rights to keep children from getting mutilation forced upon them without being a legal age to make a contract.

COVID Restitution — Restitution fund to assist workers and families injured by COVID, political bigotry, or ethnic racism.

Outlaw Child Molesters — Revoke all Biden policies promoting child mutilation of minors and children under 18 in all 50 states.

Expand Women's Rights and Sports Equity — Keep boys out of women's bathrooms and women's sports.

Supply Chain Freedom — 4-Year plan to liberate USA from dependence on China or any nation for medicine and essential goods and services.

Drug Law Innovation — New penalties for drug dealers and new civil lawsuit.

DeFund Hate — Defund schools that teach hate or racist theories that attack one ethnicity over another. The USA is a melting pot and most Americans are mixed ethnicity or mixed race already. Defund Schools that require masks and vaccines for babies and little children..

Defund Virus Offenders — Withdraw from WHO because it covered up the COVID virus and cost millions their lives.

Election Interference Technology — New high-tech traceable paper ballots, one day voting and voter ID needed. In 2024, Trump says that all must vote by mail and/or also show up to vote in person if it has not been counted.

Clean Up America — Re-Beautification of buildings and neighborhoods.

Stop Undue Influence — Reduce Interference Upon America - Remove Neo-Marxist influences of China and Russia upon government leaders and workers.

New USA Coalition — Trump is determined to invigorate the Republican Party to include the Traditional Republicans, Conservative Democrats, The Reform Party, Libertarians, Union Workers and Populists..

Hi Tech Immigration Policies — Fair immigration to bring in the best skilled immigrants from stone masons to scientists.

End All Slavery — Trump demands that the USA stop supporting any human trafficking, child labor, or child rape caused by weak or negligent policies.

COVID Justice — Expose and prosecute the COVID virus leak & prosecute those who participated or knew about the crime.

Evict Violent Criminals — Deport all rapists, murders, child molesters, and drug dealers trying to seek harbor in the USA.

Youth Well Being — Take innovative action to have schools boost student engagement. Boost educational rules and laws that increase children's mental and physical health.

Small Business Incentives and Loans — Trump wants to focus on getting small business back on their feet, lending to small business, from the COVID Pandemic and Democrat Shut Downs.

Space Force Expansion — With warring factions around the world and nations spying on the USA, Trump's Space Force will be vital to security.

In summary, Trump has stated his aims in 2025 to dismantle the deep state of the USA, bring back pride to America, finish the good work that his administration started, and make sure working families have a fair opportunity to succeed in the USA.

According to NPR and Newsweek, Trump won election day in 2020 by hundreds of thousands of votes in 5 battleground states, but days after the election, Biden flipped 5 states and the election was decided by 3 key states flipped over to Biden by a mere 44,000 total votes out of over 150 million votes cast. As a ethical reminder, Gore couldn’t even flip one state in 2000. Thus, whoever says Trump can’t win again is either confused or gas-lighting more fake evidence.

As for Trump, he is still the Teflon Don President where the vast majority of fake attacks upon Trump and his children have been sheer fraud while most of Trump’s opponents and their families tend to have shady or nefarious work histories and backgrounds. Regardless of what you think about Trump, at least he has business and family-friendly ideas to keep American strong and safe.

Policy Review - Ideas That Helped Trump Win 30 States in the 2016 Campaign

In 2016, people of 30 states elected Trump as President for his specific policies that he advocated in hundreds of speeches over the last 20 years.



While the Trump administration was successful in many ways, it can be assumed that the policies of the 2016 platform will continue including the following: good jobs, safe and good schools, safe streets, safe workplaces, diplomacy as opposed to war, fair trade, fair immigration, rebuilding America infrastructure, government financial sustainability, fair taxes, fair working conditions, business friendly USA laws to attract global business and fair treatment of vets.



It goes on: affordable women's health care, affordable family health care, in-state tuition for all citizens, child care & education expense benefits for worker productivity, fair corporate tax-rates so wages of employees can be better, civil rights for all citizens and victim’s rights against criminals.



Wait, there's more: elder care rights, justice for all citizens, sustainable government, protecting farmers and the environment, peace in Arabia, modernize NATO, NAFTA, and Fix TPP, new laws to modernize immigration from the other 54 nations in the American hemisphere (and all other countries), fix the broken Asylum and Refugee rules, and—the most important—“energy independence” which creates peace through strength.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is an international lawyer, speaker, educator, tax-economist, and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a ESQ accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under CHEA ACBSP and ISO 21001 standards. Mentz is also an award winning author and graduate law professor of wealth management for a top U.S. law school.

Disclaimer: These statements are interpretations of speeches and ideas coming from the Trump candidacy or campaign or his advocates or conservatives who support Trump. Neither the Trump campaign or any party endorses any statement herein.