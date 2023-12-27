Trump's Economic Empowerment Earns Black, Hispanic, Asian Support

The "Platinum Plan" was a set of economic and policy proposals introduced by the democratically elected U.S. President Donald Trump during his 2020 re-election campaign.

The plan primarily focused on economic empowerment and opportunities for Black Americans and Minorities. Many celebrities, musicians, academics, VIPs and RAP Stars all agreed to endorse the plan. New polls claim that Trump is garnering a shockingly large amount of minority support from Hispanics, Asians, and African Americans or Blacks.

To the horror of many democrats & country club republicans, Trump has triple the support from minorities than Bush, Ryan, Cheney, and Romney. Further, because Democrats promoted slavery, segregation, and terrorized minorities with Jim Crow up until recent times, this type of innovative program from Trump is striking a cord of atonement within the inner cities.

A Pathway to Economic Prosperity

The Platinum Plan was introduced in the context of addressing ethnic and racial disparities, it also included components that, if implemented, would have positive effects on the broader U.S. economy. This essay explores several reasons why the Platinum Plan had the potential to be good for the economy.

1. Economic Empowerment

One of the central pillars of the Platinum Plan was to increase access to capital for Black communities and businesses. This could stimulate economic growth by fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. When minority-owned businesses thrive, they create jobs, generate tax revenue, and contribute to overall economic expansion. A more robust and diverse entrepreneurial landscape can make the economy more resilient.

2. Job Creation

The Platinum Plan aimed to create 3 million new jobs for Black Americans. A substantial increase in employment opportunities would have a ripple effect on the economy. With more people gainfully employed, consumer spending typically rises, bolstering various industries. Increased demand for goods and services can stimulate production and lead to further job creation.

3. Infrastructure and Community Investment

Investing in distressed communities and infrastructure projects was another aspect of the Platinum Plan. These investments not only improve the quality of life for residents but also stimulate local economies. Infrastructure improvements can create jobs, enhance transportation networks, and attract private investment, leading to long-term economic benefits.

4. Education and Skill Development

The plan advocated for school choice and better educational opportunities for Black students. An educated workforce is essential for a thriving economy, as it enhances productivity and competitiveness. Moreover, vocational training and workforce development programs could help individuals acquire the skills needed for well-paying jobs, ultimately contributing to economic growth. Many forget, Donald Trump wrote and signed the Skills Executive Order to make sure minorities can be hired by the US government with certifications and diplomas that are more relevant than a non-germane degree to any given job.

5. Criminal Justice Reform

Efforts to reform the criminal justice system, reduce disparities in sentencing, and improve police-community relations can have economic implications. A more just and equitable system can lead to reduced incarceration rates of non-violent offenders, allowing healthy individuals to reintegrate into the workforce and contribute to the economy rather than burdening it with the costs of incarceration.

6. Homeownership

Increasing homeownership rates among Black Americans, as proposed in the Platinum Plan, can have a positive impact on the economy. Homeownership is often associated with wealth accumulation and can lead to greater financial stability for families. Additionally, a robust housing market can drive construction, real estate, and related industries.

7. Healthcare Access

While the Platinum Plan did not provide extensive details on healthcare, improving healthcare access for Black Americans has life saving and economic benefits. A healthier population is generally more productive, and reduced healthcare disparities can lead to cost savings for both individuals and the healthcare system.

8. Immigration Innovation: The Trump plan was also designed to protect African American Jobs where Trump included immigration reforms, aiming to ensure that Black Americans have access to job opportunities and that immigration policies do not adversely affect their employment prospects.

In sum, here are the key elements of the Platinum Plan included:

Access to Capital: The plan aimed to increase access to capital for Black communities by providing more lending opportunities and fostering investment in Black-owned businesses. Education Reform: Trump's proposal included support for school choice and expanding educational opportunities for Black students, such as access to better schools and vocational training. Criminal Justice Reform: The plan advocated for further criminal justice reform, particularly emphasizing efforts to address disparities in sentencing and improve relations between law enforcement and minority communities. Healthcare Access: Trump proposed measures to increase healthcare access for Black Americans as the Obamacare programs have failed in many areas already as the Obamacare costs are too high for healthy and young workers. Wealth Creation: The plan sought to create 3 million new jobs for the Black community and increase homeownership rates among Black Americans. Community Investment: It proposed increasing investment in distressed communities, infrastructure, and initiatives to spur economic growth in these areas. Immigration Reform: The Trump Immigration plan also included reforms, aiming to ensure that Americans have access to job opportunities and that immigration policies do not adversely affect their employment prospects.

Conclusion

The Platinum Plan, although introduced as a set of policies aimed at addressing racial disparities, had the potential to benefit the broader U.S. economy in several ways. Its focus on economic empowerment, job creation, community investment, education, criminal justice reform, homeownership, and healthcare access would boost economic growth and prosperity for all.

As for me, I personally am a mix of many ethnicities and races; thus, I am not sure how the government will create eligibility, but I suppose the government should let applicants identify with their ancestry to participate in the benefits.

Many of my ancestors were highly discriminated against over the last 1,000 years such as the Irish, Sicilians, Arabs, Mediterranean, French, Egyptians, Hispanic, Scottish, Native Americans, and North African etc.. Thus, I feel that this plan would be attractive and beneficial to many ethnicities or immigrants from dozens of nations who feel disenfranchised .

However, this program serves as a reminder of the potential benefits of targeted economic initiatives for marginalized communities and their positive effects on the overall economy. With crime and inflation at historic highs, there are many psychological reasons for people getting fed up with politicians and desirous of a business leader as president.

Overall, Trump’s poll numbers with minorities and Blacks seems to be 400% better than Romney, Bush, Ryan, Cheney and other past republican candidates. Several million Hispanics and Asians have also switched to Trump in just the last 3 years. Trump’s populist approach to assisting working families and even union workers seems to be paying off.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is an international lawyer, speaker, educator, tax-economist, and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a ESQ accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under CHEA ACBSP and ISO 21001 standards. Mentz is also an award winning author and graduate law professor of wealth management for a top U.S. law school.