US Suffering From Worst Inflation & Crime in 40 Years

Over the last five years, I have published several research investigations using hundreds of citations. In these publications, the data, math, facts and analysis proved that much of the economic news today is flawed and defective.

I recently had a United Nations oriented official email me with one of their fancy reports that promoted green investments and underestimated the impact of high fuel and diesel prices while the average “Johnny on the Street” knows that energy prices have caused the vast majority of inflation over the last 50 years.

Maybe the Ph.D. crowd in Europe does not know that diesel is what farmers use to grow and transport food? Overall, the typical media and journalists that create economic news are only as good as the data that they use. Sadly, the government and its media friends’ propagate economic reports that are not based in reality. Thus, if any journalist or economist does the real work, and gets access to accurate data, the macroeconomic “big picture” can dramatically change for the worse or better.

Here Is the Hard Data:



In light of the extensive data presented, it is evident that America's current bureaucracy & leadership has failed on multiple fronts, leading to significant detrimental impacts on the nation and its citizens.

The hard data reveals alarming trends across various sectors, from economic instability marked by the worst inflation in 40 years to escalating crime rates and unprecedented government waste. Moreover, the erosion of pensions, unsustainable immigration policies, and flawed election integrity further underscore the failure of leadership to address critical issues.

The dire situation outlined in the data necessitates a call for renewed leadership that prioritizes the well-being of working families, fosters economic prosperity through fair tax rates and business-friendly policies, and ensures accountability and integrity in governance.

It is imperative to move beyond the status quo and embrace a vision of comprehensive growth, where all working families are celebrated, and policies are designed to uplift all segments of society.

Whether Trump is elected president again or Biden stays in office, the “Reagan Rule” must be observed. We need new, fresh leaders dedicated to success.

During Ronald Reagan's second term as President of the United States, several significant changes occurred within his cabinet and other high-level positions. George P. Shultz served as Secretary of State throughout Reagan's second term. Shultz brought a steady hand to American diplomacy during a tumultuous period, navigating key foreign policy challenges such as U.S.-Soviet Russia relations.

In the realm of defense, Caspar Weinberger continued as Secretary of Defense until succeeded by Frank Carlucci, who brought his extensive experience in national security to the role. Meanwhile, the Treasury Department saw James Baker's departure in 1985, with Donald Regan assuming the role until the end of Reagan's second term which had huge economic growth.

The White House Chief of Staff position witnessed transitions from James Baker to Donald Regan and then to Howard Baker, each contributing their unique leadership style to the administration. These changes in leadership reflect the evolving priorities, innovations, and advancements facilitated by the Reagan administration during its second term.

Thus, the time has come for a shift towards leadership that is proactive in addressing the pressing challenges facing the nation, whether it be combating inflation, revitalizing the economy, or safeguarding the integrity of democratic institutions.

This renewed leadership must prioritize the interests of the American people above all else, working tirelessly to restore trust and confidence in government institutions and chart a path towards a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

________________

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.