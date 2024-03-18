US Suffering From Worst Inflation & Crime in 40 Years

Over the last five years, I have published several research investigations using hundreds of citations. In these publications, the data, math, facts and analysis proved that much of the economic news today is flawed and defective.
I recently had a United Nations oriented official email me with one of their fancy reports that promoted green investments and underestimated the impact of high fuel and diesel prices while the average “Johnny on the Street” knows that energy prices have caused the vast majority of inflation over the last 50 years.
Maybe the Ph.D. crowd in Europe does not know that diesel is what farmers use to grow and transport food? Overall, the typical media and journalists that create economic news are only as good as the data that they use. Sadly, the government and its media friends’ propagate economic reports that are not based in reality. Thus, if any journalist or economist does the real work, and gets access to accurate data, the macroeconomic “big picture” can dramatically change for the worse or better.
Here Is the Hard Data:
- Worst Inflation in 40 Years - Data exposed that we are experiencing the worst inflation in 40 years for essential items according to The New York Times, Harvard and the Government’s USDA. See Facts: The Worst Rent and Food Inflation in 30 Years With 42% of Monthly Income Erased by Hidden Taxes | Newsmax.com
- Worst Crime in 40 Years - Statistics proved that we are living in the worst crime in several decades. See Research: Crime, Poverty Reach Horrifying Levels in US | Newsmax.com
- Government Waste Worst in History- Figures proved that the US Government is overpaying for employees and rent which blows a hole in our deficit each year. Washington DC is for 4th most expensive place in the US to live and taxpayers are flipping the bill for housing and offices. Fire & Retire the D.C. Deep State See: Read this Investigation: Fire & Retire the D.C. Deep State | Newsmax.com
- Pensions Deteriorated in Just 3 Years - Analysis indicates that our retirees and those on Social Security pensions have had their paychecks reduced by over 35% due to Inflation in just 3 years. The facts show that regulation, bad policies , inflation, taxes, and interest rates have reduced the value of the average retirement buying power by somewhere around 36% according to CNN. Read the Report: The Economic Disaster of Bad Policies, Inflation & Hidden Taxes | Newsmax.com
- Some States like NY are Too Risky For Business or Retirement - Investigation showed that many states are just too costly and risky to do business anymore and to survive, these states must level taxes down to normal for retirees and throw out fraudulent frivolous law suits. See Analysis: The Best Tax-Friendly States for Retirement | Newsmax.com & The Best Tax-Friendly States for Retirement | Newsmax.com
- Unemployment 10% and The Deception – Analysis of the real data discovered that unemployment is closer to 10% in reality. Sadly, the US government has found clever methods to remove another 2 million workers from the unemployment figures, analysis, data. Read The Real Unemployment Data: US Claims 3.8% Unemployment. It's at Least 10%. | Newsmax.com
- Inflation Crushing Working Families – In 2023, Inflation went up to 40 year highs not seen since the Jimmy Carter hyperinflation debacle. – We were one of the few media outlets to establish that hyperinflation continued in 2023 with new data. Read the updated 2023-4 inflation data with this link. Citation: Inflation Is Crushing Working Families in 2023 | Newsmax.com
- Politicians and Their Peculiar Private Lives– Examination shows that most presidents and politicians are members of colorful clubs, religions, and societies. Many presidents and politicians have families that come from a wide array of cultures, secret societies, beliefs and habits. See Report: Fascinating American Religions & Cults Throughout Time | Newsmax.com
- Trump's Platinum Plan for All Minorities – Our analysis was the first in 2023 to show that Trump and conservatives are backing a Platinum plan to economically benefit minorities and women. Minorities support this plan for criminal justice reform, access to capital and education reform. Trump's Economic Empowerment Earns Black, Hispanic, Asian Support | Newsmax.com
- District Attorney Prosecution – Data demonstrated that political persecution can’t survive in the USA because 80% of District Attorneys are in Conservative Counties. Thus, if democrats want to persecute people in New York or California, this tactic may backfire with an onslaught of civil countersuits and criminal fraud prosecutions coming from the Heartland of the USA. 30,000 DAs Looking for a Trump Mug Shot | Newsmax.com
- Trump and Andrew Jackson are both Populists who suffered great Persecution from Elitist Bureaucrats -Facts showed that history repeats itself and everything said about President Trump was also said about America’s first Populist President Andrew Jackson. Historical Research Citation: George Mentz: The Economics of Populism & the Republican Party | Newsmax.com
- Federal Reserve Creates Artificial Inflation– Exploration confirmed that interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have expanded consequences that did happen in the 1980s. Thirty years later, rate hikes increase the cost of living for everyone, increase debt service, increase mortgage payments, increase student loan payments, and raise auto loan payments. The totality of the effect of raising interest rates is that these rate hikes wipe out discretionary income of working folks. This new theory by Commissioner Mentz is called the MFRIT Modern Federal Reserve Inflationary Theory. See Analysis Here: George Mentz: The Fed, Artificial Inflation & the Disparate Treatment of Borrowers | Newsmax.com
- $10 Trillion in New Wealth 2017-2019 – Market data explained that $10 Trillion in new wealth was created in the US stock markets from 2017-2019 with good economic policies, low energy costs, low inflation, lower regulations, and business friendly laws. See Law and Facts Here: George Mentz: $10T in US Wealth Wiped Out; Further Collateral Damage Ahead | Newsmax.com
- USA Global Seller – Demographics illustrate that the US Blue Chip companies will continue to perform globally because the USA is only 4% of the global population. Thus, there are billions of customers offshore and good import export policies benefit everyone. Read Story Here: 10 More Reasons Why Global Blue Chip Stock Markets Look Great | Newsmax.com
- American First and Diplomacy First – We showed that $100 Billion could used to help US Citizens pay off medical bills and debt or send everyone to college. Where the USA does not have a strategic interest, the US should allow for diplomacy and should not fund destruction and death. George Mentz: $100 Billion for Ukraine – Could Have Paid Off Debt of Everyone Under 30 | Newsmax.com & George Mentz: $100 Billion for Ukraine – Could Have Paid Off Debt of Everyone Under 30 | Newsmax.com
- Obama’s Vast Failures –This research categorized the key failures of Obama so that we could learn from mistakes. Obama used to say we are the richest economy in the world, but now we have the largest debt in the world. Obama’s war debts and healthcare debts alone could bankrupt the USA if nothing is done. Presently, a healthy family in Colorado pays the same for health insurance as an unhealthy family in Boston. Obama's 5 Biggest Financial Failures and Economic Mistakes | Newsmax.com
- Election Integrity Failures – Data and facts show that the election methods and systems are flawed. Secretary Clinton, VP Kamala Harris, Sen. Warren, and Sen. Klobachar all argued in 2017-2019 that the elections could be fraudulent or hacked. See Election Flaws - Mentz: USA Election Integrity Weaknesses & Voting Flaws | Newsmax.com & George Mentz: Election Meddling the Most Corrupt in 200 Years | Newsmax.com
- Working Families First – We argued that this nation should focus on helping working families to create productivity, affordable health care, affordable education, and fair tax rates. America Is Strongest When Politicians Help Working Families | Newsmax.com
- Diversity First – Affirmative Action was outlawed and new data implies that geographical diversity would be better for this nation anyway. Citation: George Mentz: Affirmative Action Outlawed? Here Come Geographical Diversity Zip Codes! | Newsmax.com
- Make America Great – We discussed the issue of how to make American more business friendly. With regulations and taxes, many companies sent jobs offshore for the last 40 years. Can we bring them back?. Political Taxes Have Forced US Companies to Outsource for 40 Years | Newsmax.com
- Concentration of Government – Data and analysis shows that decentralizing the US government from DC and expensive areas could save the nation a trillion dollars in the long run. George Mentz: Telecommuting Can Reduce Pollution & Boost e-Learning | Newsmax.com & Why the US Government Should Be Decentralized | Newsmax.com
- Trump Saved A Generation – In another article, we clearly showed that Trump had almost totally saved Obama’s Lost Generation. Trump Leads Obama's 'Lost Generation' Back to Prosperity | Newsmax.com
- Immigration Not Cost Effective – Data is forcing leaders to realize that each new immigrant and citizen may create a net loss in productivity and tax revenue for the nation and bankrupt schools, health care, and social security. See Reports: Unsustainable US Programs Explain Credit Downgrade | Newsmax.com & The Economics and Innovation of Immigration | Newsmax.com
- Public Assistance is Killing Productivity and Tax Revenues – Research shows that the tax free public money for housing, health care, food, medicine, and education can create a better standard of living that if you have a job. While a safety net is good, jobs should pay more than government welfare. George Mentz: Why It Doesn't Pay to Work in America - Trump's vs Biden's Policies | Newsmax.com
- American Genocide - Over 1 Million Americans are Dead – Our analysis was the first in the USA to investigate CDC data and explain how Obama’s new opioid epidemic and fentenyl genocide had caused one million to lose a child in the USA. America's Silent Genocide: Economic Impact of Weak Drug Policy and Border Control | Newsmax.com
In light of the extensive data presented, it is evident that America's current bureaucracy & leadership has failed on multiple fronts, leading to significant detrimental impacts on the nation and its citizens.
The hard data reveals alarming trends across various sectors, from economic instability marked by the worst inflation in 40 years to escalating crime rates and unprecedented government waste. Moreover, the erosion of pensions, unsustainable immigration policies, and flawed election integrity further underscore the failure of leadership to address critical issues.
The dire situation outlined in the data necessitates a call for renewed leadership that prioritizes the well-being of working families, fosters economic prosperity through fair tax rates and business-friendly policies, and ensures accountability and integrity in governance.
It is imperative to move beyond the status quo and embrace a vision of comprehensive growth, where all working families are celebrated, and policies are designed to uplift all segments of society.
Whether Trump is elected president again or Biden stays in office, the “Reagan Rule” must be observed. We need new, fresh leaders dedicated to success.
During Ronald Reagan's second term as President of the United States, several significant changes occurred within his cabinet and other high-level positions. George P. Shultz served as Secretary of State throughout Reagan's second term. Shultz brought a steady hand to American diplomacy during a tumultuous period, navigating key foreign policy challenges such as U.S.-Soviet Russia relations.
In the realm of defense, Caspar Weinberger continued as Secretary of Defense until succeeded by Frank Carlucci, who brought his extensive experience in national security to the role. Meanwhile, the Treasury Department saw James Baker's departure in 1985, with Donald Regan assuming the role until the end of Reagan's second term which had huge economic growth.
The White House Chief of Staff position witnessed transitions from James Baker to Donald Regan and then to Howard Baker, each contributing their unique leadership style to the administration. These changes in leadership reflect the evolving priorities, innovations, and advancements facilitated by the Reagan administration during its second term.
Thus, the time has come for a shift towards leadership that is proactive in addressing the pressing challenges facing the nation, whether it be combating inflation, revitalizing the economy, or safeguarding the integrity of democratic institutions.
This renewed leadership must prioritize the interests of the American people above all else, working tirelessly to restore trust and confidence in government institutions and chart a path towards a brighter and more prosperous future for all.
Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.
