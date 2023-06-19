Kellogg's Moral Compass for Kids Is Broken

The recent blowback against Bud Light and Target for getting cozy with radical transgender activists should have persuaded major corporations not to go there.

But somehow Kellogg’s never got the memo. Maybe it will now.

Kellogg’s wants children to understand that transgenderism is a family-friendly ideology.

Why else would it feature "Tony the Tiger" — Mr. Frosted Flakes —hamming it up with Dylan Mulvaney (the same trans activist that got Bud Light into trouble) on the red carpet at the Tony Awards last week?

There's nothing normal about the trans agenda: it is built on a lie, one that denies the fundamental biological differences between males and females.

Moreover, those who have elected to “transition” are fraught with long-term psychological and physical problems. So why would Kellogg’s want to push this agenda on kids?

Kellogg’s is no stranger to left-wing politics. "Since 1930 the mammoth W.K. Kellogg Foundation has given billions of dollars to causes and projects that encourage dependency on government."

That was how a report by the Capital Research Center put it.

The Kellogg Foundation is one of the biggest foundations in the nation, having given away billions to liberal-left causes for decades.

Throughout most of its history, it has focused on issues such as welfare, racism, pollution, gentrification, homelessness, the environment and healthcare.

Beginning in 2016, the Foundation jumped on the LGBT’s bandwagon.

Five years later, the Kellogg Company promoted its "Together with Pride" cereal.

Now the Foundation is one of the LGBT’s most reliable donors, fighting state laws designed to protect children from being lured into propaganda about flipping their sex identity.

While the LGBT cause is relatively new, Kellogg’s moral compass has been broken for more than a decade.

In 2012, it stood alone among large corporate sponsors of "The Daily Show" in making a thinly veiled defense of perhaps the most blasphemous and obscene attack on any religion ever aired on television.

On the April 16, 2012 edition of Jon Stewart’s show, the host made a strong appeal to women insisting they protect their right to abortion.

He could have stopped there, but he didn’t.

As he was making his pitch, a large picture of a naked woman with her legs spread was flashed on a screen behind him. In between her legs was a nativity scene ornament, which he referred to as a "vagina manger."

On May 21, The New York Times published an op-ed page ad I had written condemning Stewart for his vulgar anti-Christian attack.

I also asked advertisers to pull their ads.

Some, like Delta, did. No one but Kellogg’s refused to condemn what Stewart did.

In a letter addressed to me, I was told, "Consumers speak most loudly when they vote with their remote control and change the channel or turn off the TV if a program does not fit their personal criteria."

This led me to take out an ad in the local newspaper of the Battle Creek company, the Kalamazoo Gazette, taking it to task.

The attempt to make Stewart’s vile assault on Christian sensibilities a matter of individual taste was insulting.

There are social norms of decency that most Americans adhere to, and deliberate attacks on Christianity — or Judaism or Islam — are violative of them.

Many years ago, CBS decided not to allow reruns of "Amos ‘n’ Andy," citing its covert racist leanings. It did not say to viewers, "If you don’t like it, change the channel."

Given the ideological leanings of Kellogg’s, it is not a shocker to learn that it depicted "Tony the Tiger" embracing Dylan Mulvaney.

In doing so, it also embraced the most morally debased movement in the country.

One hopes that mothers throughout America will take note and exercise their right to change their buying options.

A boycott is long overdue.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights. A former Heritage Foundation Bradley Resident Scholar, he has authored 10 books on civil liberties, social issues and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. Read Bill Donohue's Reports — More Here.