LA Dodgers Strike Out by Rewarding Anti-Catholic Hate Speech

Editor's note: The following article has been updated, as of 4:42pm, EDT, Weds. May 17, 2023 with additional paragraphs as added below.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have besmirched their legacy of combating bigotry by partnering with LA Pride in awarding this year’s Community Hero Award to an obscene anti-Catholic group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The award, which will be presented by Blue Shield of California on June 16, celebrates the "10th Annual LGBTQ+ Night"at Dodger Stadium.

In 1947, the Brooklyn Dodgers made history by naming Jackie Robinson to its roster.

He was the first Black man to play Major League Baseball (MLB).

Now MLB is in the business of promoting bigotry, not fighting it.

By rewarding anti-Catholicism, the Dodgers have broken bread with the most despicable elements in American society today.

The Catholic League has been the leading critic of this bigoted organization for many decades. Don’t believe the representation that the "Sisters" mean no harm.

And don’t believe that which is floated by Erik Braverman, a communications spokesman for the Dodgers, that this event is all about "diversity and inclusion."

On the contrary, it’s about rewarding hate speech.

These alternative lifestyle bigots are known for simulating sodomy while dressed as nuns.

They like to feature a "Condom Savior Mass," one that describes how the "Latex Host" is the flesh for the life of the world." The "Sisters" go by names such as "Sister Homo F*****io" and "Sister Joyous Reserec**m." Just last month, they held an event mocking Our Blessed Mother and Jesus on Easter Sunday.

I am writing to Rob Manfred, commissioner of MLB, about this unprovoked assault on Catholics. In his letter to Manfred, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., asked, "why are you allowing an MLB team to honor a group that mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith."

In my letter, I said that if a group of white boys in Black-face — a modern day Al Jolson ensemble — were to be honored by an MLB team, there is little doubt that the event would be cancelled and sanctions would be forthcoming.

Two years ago, Manfred was so angered about alleged voter irregularities in Georgia that he moved the All Star Game to Denver.

Let’s see how he reacts when Catholics are targeted.

UPDATE:

We have just learned that the Los Angeles Dodgers have pulled its invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as an honoree in this year’s "LGBTQ+ Night" event.

Yesterday, I wrote to Rob Manfred, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, about this outrageous insult to Catholics, and we listed his email address. Our huge list of email subscribers came through, and we are grateful for their input.

We also want to thank Commissioner Manfred, and the Dodgers, for doing the right thing.

Justice was done in the end.

There is no room for anti-Catholic bigotry in any gay or trans celebratory event.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights. A former Heritage Foundation Bradley Resident Scholar, he has authored 10 books on civil liberties, social issues and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. Read Bill Donohue's Reports — More Here.