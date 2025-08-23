Danger or Drama? Psychopathic Traits and Aggressive Behavior

Research Predictors, Traits Of Physical and Social Aggression

We've heard the stereotype.

"Psychopaths" are crazy axe murderers without conscience.

Yet most people appreciate there is far more to the analysis regarding what types of individuals are likely to engage in aggressive or violent behavior.

Research presents an even more nuanced picture of what makes individuals dangerous, including traits clinically indicative of psychopathy.

One feature of dark personalities, psychopathy in particular, that complicates interpersonal relationships is its visually undetectable presence — at least visually.

Dark personalities walk among us wearing tailored clothing carrying monogrammed briefcases, passing us in shopping malls, busy streets, and corporate hallways, visually indistinguishable from their peers.

Yet they're often perceived not through credentials, but conduct.

Although antagonistic and adversarial behavior comes in many shapes and forms, there are particular attributes and personality characteristics that make an individual more or less likely to engage in aggressive behavior.

Psychopathy and Predicting Aggression

A.L. Robbins and M.M. Yalch (2025) acknowledge that psychopathy is "one of the strongest correlates of aggressive behavior," and studied which dimensions of psychopathy were most closely linked.

They describe psychopathy as "a callous lack of empathy and remorse, impulsivity, and superficial charm" (citing Cleckley, 1982; Hare, 1993).

They explain like aggression, psychopathy has a broad range of characteristics, with the most expansive model describing18 illustrative traits including coldness, arrogance, callousness, and manipulativeness (citing Lynam et al., 2013).

They note that a simpler model conceptualizes psychopathy through three broader traits: boldness, meanness, and disinhibition (citing Patrick et al., 2009).

Studying a non-forensic sample of both men and women, Robbins and Yalch (ibid.) found that when it comes to specific traits, callous manipulation was most closely linked with all forms of aggressive behaviors such as rule breaking, social aggression, and physical aggression, consistent with research indicating that callous and manipulative traits are linked with future aggression and antisocial behavior.

They recognize that this link suggests that a significant personality dimension that facilitates aggressive behavior is the lack of caring about others and consequent willingness to use them accordingly to further one’s own goals or purposes.

Psychopathic Traits and Self-Esteem

As with other types of negative personality traits, there are factors that counteract adverse consequences and bad behavior.

Robbins and Yalch (supra) explain that their results illustrate that the propensity to manipulate other people without remorse is associated with several different kinds of aggression, but that decreased self-esteem may protect against rule-breaking and social aggression.

They recognize that one way to interpret the modest negative association between grandiosity, rule breaking, and social aggression, could be that low self-esteem drives these two forms of aggression.

More specifically, although feeling very little for others contributes to aggression in general, feeling bad about oneself impacts rule breaking and social aggression in particular.

Managing Difficult Personalities

Generally, dangerous people in the workplace, school, or the community should be managed by trained, experienced threat assessors, security professionals, and law enforcement.

Yet in terms of practical considerations, in both personal or professional contexts, anyone who has to manage or interact with individuals exhibiting problematic or antisocial behavior who does not pose an immediate threat is nevertheless wise to consider how to proceed.

Although employers, for example, cannot clinically diagnose personality disorders, they can consider potential methods of management by noting whether certain behaviors are a consistent expression of interpersonal negativity or situationally specific.

Similarly, within other social contexts, co-workers, neighbors, friends or family members who know more about the source of adversity can brainstorm ideas for intervention, management, or ideally, positive solutions.

And remember, ultimately, when practical solutions are insufficient or ineffective, professional help is available.

This article was originally published in Psychology Today.

Wendy L. Patrick, JD, MDiv, Ph.D., is an award-winning career trial attorney and media commentator. She is host of "Live with Dr. Wendy" on KCBQ, and a daily guest on other media outlets, delivering a lively mix of flash, substance, and style. Read Dr. Wendy L. Patrick's Reports — More Here.