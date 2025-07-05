Drinkers Beware: Indulgence Influences First Impressions

Indulgence Impacts Personality Perception

I previously wrote about how alcohol impacts our ability to accurately read emotions, discussing research by Felisberti and Terry (2015) comparing the effect of alcohol on the ability to recognize micro-expressions.

Of the emotions they examined, alcohol consumption was found to increase sensitivity to expressions of disgust and contempt, which has implications for social behavior because a heightened sensitivity to expressions of contempt could increase the risk of alcohol-related aggression.

More recent research examined the impact of alcohol on the accuracy and positivity of social impressions.

Edward Orehek et al. (2020) studied the alcohol consumption in social settings because of the unique motivation to be perceived both positively and accurately, selecting means to accomplish both goals.

Using a sample of 720 participants randomly assigned to consume a mixture of vodka and cranberry juice cocktail, placebo, or a control beverage while talking in small groups, they found that alcohol increased the positivity of personality expression by observers, but not the accuracy.

Orehek et al. (ibid.) found that alcohol consumers were rated as more extraverted, less neurotic, agreeable, lending support to the viewpoint that alcohol increases the appearance of being sociable and at ease.

They also found, however, that consuming alcohol did not impact the accuracy of personality impressions, disproving the notion that alcohol reveals the true self.

So much for the theory that people always reveal their secrets and authentic identity after a few drinks.

Orehek et al. (supra) noted that the only significant effect of alcohol consumption on perception accuracy was being perceived less accurately on extraversion as compared to participants who consumed a placebo beverage.

Overall, the consistent pattern they observed was that alcohol did not have a significant impact on how accurately participants were perceived.

Blurred Vision and Blurred Lines

If a little bit of alcohol might be acceptable for some people in social settings, where is the line? Overconsumption is never the preferred path to making a positive impression and can have disastrous consequences, both socially and situationally.

Socially, Orehek et al. (supra) caution that unlike the controlled amounts of alcohol in their study, higher levels of alcohol consumption could result in more negative than positive social consequences, and potentially cause them to be viewed less positively and also less accurately.

Not to mention the possibility that impaired behavior is memorialized on camera phones and surveillance video for future reference.

Orehek et al. (supra) also note that positive short-term social rewards of imbibing may reinforce drinking patterns and could foster the development of alcohol disorders.

As a career prosecutor I have seen a host of negative consequences resulting from overconsumption, tragically including loss of life from driving under the influence and other risk-taking behavior fueled by impaired judgment.

Because perceptions of indulgers were not found to be accurate anyway, the best path to making a great first impression should be intentional not chemically induced.

True colors are not revealed with a third martini but probably by the third date, through conversation instead of cocktails. Socialize responsibly to make a great impression and get home safely.

This article was originally published in Psychology Today, and is used with the permission of its author.

