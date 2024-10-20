Lt. Gov. Sears: Cleaning Voter Rolls Was Democrat Approved

Virginia is continuing to fight back against the Biden DOJ's lawsuit over the state cleaning its voter rolls to get rid of noncitizens, Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said Sunday.

"We're moving ahead … the Democrats are making political controversy of a very, very simple process," Sears told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"It's not that we, the government, are beginning this process. No, it started with the individual identifying themselves as a noncitizen and yet appearing on the voter rolls," Sears said. "The Youngkin administration is giving that person 14 days to prove that you are a citizen and, therefore, eligible to vote. And yet that's controversial?"

Sears pointed out that "even after let's say you're removed from the voter rolls, in Virginia, on the day of the election you can still come and vote, providing, of course, that you later prove that you are eligible to vote. So your ballot will be held back. It's a provisional ballot, but you still have the ability."

This law was signed in 2006 by a Democrat governor, Sears noted, adding that this is clearly "all political."