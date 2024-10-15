WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: winsome sears | election | vote | illegal | citizens | constitution | law

Lt. Gov. Sears to Newsmax: Keeping Illegals on Voter Rolls Is 'Political'

By    |   Tuesday, 15 October 2024 09:11 PM EDT

The only reason the DOJ is suing the state of Virginia for attempting to take illegal voters off its voter rolls is political, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, R-Va., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"What are we doing here? Are we really talking about ridiculous things?" Sears rhetorically asked "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"You're illegally here. You're on the voter rolls. You're not supposed to be on the voter rolls. This is about citizens voting. It's the Constitution. It's the law," Sears added.

Sears also noted that the law was signed by Democrat Governor Tim Kaine in 2006.

"Are we suddenly having an issue with this? Of course, all of this is political," Sears said. "If you are not supposed to vote, then you're not supposed to vote. It's really that simple."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The only reason the DOJ is suing the state of Virginia for attempting to take illegal voters off its voter rolls is political, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, R-Va., told Newsmax on Tuesday.
winsome sears, election, vote, illegal, citizens, constitution, law
178
2024-11-15
Tuesday, 15 October 2024 09:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved