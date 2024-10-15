Lt. Gov. Sears to Newsmax: Keeping Illegals on Voter Rolls Is 'Political'

The only reason the DOJ is suing the state of Virginia for attempting to take illegal voters off its voter rolls is political, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, R-Va., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"What are we doing here? Are we really talking about ridiculous things?" Sears rhetorically asked "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"You're illegally here. You're on the voter rolls. You're not supposed to be on the voter rolls. This is about citizens voting. It's the Constitution. It's the law," Sears added.

Sears also noted that the law was signed by Democrat Governor Tim Kaine in 2006.

"Are we suddenly having an issue with this? Of course, all of this is political," Sears said. "If you are not supposed to vote, then you're not supposed to vote. It's really that simple."

