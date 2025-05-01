White House Launches Drudge-Like Website Touting Trump

The White House has launched a new website, White House Wire, to promote pro-Trump news stories, drawing fire from The Drudge Report for similarities to the long-running website that has provided a bulletin board page of daily news links for years.

"It takes an entire West Wing to compete with Drudge," Matt Drudge, the creator and editor of The Drudge Report, posted in one article headline. In the site's main headline, he said, "Trump Launching His Own Drudge Report Using Taxpayer Dollars!"

He linked those headlines to stories on the websites Axios and Mediaite, joking in the Axios article that he is "considering a $1 trillion lawsuit" against the administration.

The White House announced its website on social media Wednesday night, posting on X, "The White House has its own wire now," and inviting people to "read what we're reading."

The site comes as President Donald Trump's administration has been pushing back against mainstream media outlets while inviting more outlets considered friendly into the White House briefing room, reported Axios.

Meanwhile, it curtailed Associated Press access to the White House after the service continued to refer to the Trump-preferred "Gulf of America" as the "Gulf of Mexico."

The White House Wire, like The Drudge Report, has columns of links to Trump-friendly articles, which this week was driven by coverage of his first 100 days in office, including his interview with ABC News.

It also provides links to several social media posts, including one from the White House's Rapid Response 47 page on X, linking an all-caps headline, "President Trump Celebrates MASSIVE Investments In America" to the post.

Many posts on the new page also linked to the White House's official news pages rather than outside news sources.

Other headlines on the site on Thursday promoted senior administration members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

The Drudge Report initially rose to fame in the 1990s after it broke the news of the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal. But after being long known as friendly to conservatives, in recent years the site has often criticized Trump.

According to a White House official, the news bulletin site went online to provide a central hub for coverage favorable to the president.

"It's a place for supporters of the president's agenda to get the real news all in one place in a shareable and readable format," the official told Axios. "The website will be a one-stop shop for news and is part of the Trump administration's effort to provide transparency and institute policies that put America first."