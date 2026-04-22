Americans Seeking Irish Citizenship Jumps 63%

Americans seeking Irish citizenship increased 63% last year, though the overall number remained relatively moderate.

New data show U.S. applications to Ireland's Foreign Births Register, a pathway to citizenship for those with Irish parents or grandparents, rose sharply from 11,601 in 2024 to 18,910 in 2025, marking the highest level since digital records began in 2013, Financial Times reported.

The surge comes amid growing political tensions in the United States, with some immigration lawyers and analysts suggesting that Americans are increasingly looking for an alternative abroad.

Critics of the Trump administration's policies, particularly on immigration and cultural issues, have been among those cited as driving the trend.

However, while the percentage increase is notable, the overall number of applicants remains relatively small compared to the more than 32 million Americans who report Irish ancestry, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Approximately 9,600 Americans moved to the country in the year ending April 2025, up from about 4,900 the previous year — a noticeable rise but still a relatively small number in broader immigration terms.

The increase is part of a wider global trend of individuals seeking second citizenships as a form of security or flexibility in uncertain times.

Similar patterns have been observed in the United Kingdom, where applications from Americans also climbed significantly last year.

Ireland itself has seen a broader rise in citizenship grants, with more than 24,000 individuals naturalized in 2024, reflecting increased global mobility and interest in EU residency, RTE reported.

Some high-profile Americans, such as comedian Rosie O'Donnell, have even publicized their decisions to relocate or seek Irish citizenship, citing political dissatisfaction at home.

But for most applicants, the decision appears to be driven less by immediate plans to move and more by long-term contingency planning.

Irish citizenship through ancestry has long been an attractive option because it offers access to the European Union, allowing individuals to live, work, and travel freely across member states, Travel + Leisure reported.

It also provides unique benefits, including the ability to reside in the United Kingdom, making it one of the most flexible passports in the world.

The process, though, is not immediate.

Applicants must prove their lineage, often tracing back to a grandparent born in Ireland, and provide extensive documentation such as birth and marriage certificates.

Processing times can take up to a year or more, reflecting both demand and administrative requirements.

From a conservative perspective, the trend underscores ongoing cultural and political divisions in the United States, as well as the broader appeal of Western democracies that offer economic opportunity and freedom of movement.

Still, the data suggest that while interest in Irish citizenship is growing, it remains a niche choice, one that reflects individual preferences rather than a widespread exodus from the U.S.