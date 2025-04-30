Trump: CBS Case 'True Winner'; Hold 'Fraudsters Accountable'

Having already called out "fake news polls by fake news" media activists at 100 days and blasted an ABC News interviewer's bias to his face this week, President Donald Trump continues to be hot about anti-Trump spin doctoring in liberal media, seeking "accountability."

"The case we have against '60 Minutes,' CBS, and Paramount is a true WINNER," Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social. "They cheated and defrauded the American People at levels never seen before in the Political Arena."

"Kamala Harris, during Early Voting and, immediately before Election Day, was asked a question, and gave an answer, that was so bad and incompetent that it would have cost her many of the Votes that she ended up getting."

"It was a disastrous answer! '60 Minutes' and its corporate parents, in order that this not have a negative impact on her, removed and deleted Kamala's entire answer, every word of it, and replaced it with a response that she gave later on to an entirely different question."

The narrative-bending efforts by Democrat-supporting media is a "Giant FRAUD" of election meddling, according to Trump.

"The new answer was not good, but it didn't show Gross Incompetence like the one that was removed by '60 Minutes,'" Trump's post continued. "In other words, '60 Minutes' perpetrated a Giant FRAUD against the American People, the Federal Elections Commission, and the Federal Communications System."

Trump added that The New York Times' reporting on the lawsuit, claiming the fraud allegations were "baseless," furthers the evidence of "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME" in the liberal media and is potentially "tortious" in the election interference case.

"Despite all of the above, and Paramount's/CBS'/'60 Minutes'' admittance to this crime and, with other similar corrupt removals of answers to questions, the Failing New York Times, which is Fake News both in writing and polling, claims that 'people' said that the case is baseless," Trump added.

"They don't mean that, they just have a non curable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, possibly to the point where the Times' interjection makes them liable for tortious interference, including in Elections, which we are intently studying."

Ultimately, "Liars and Fraudsters" in the media carrying water for Democrats in election narrative spinning should be held "accountable," Trump vowed.

"The bottom line is that what '60 Minutes' and its corporate owners have committed is one of the most egregious illegalities in Broadcast History," he concluded. "Nothing like this, the illegal creation of an answer for a Presidential Candidate, has ever been done before, they have to pay a price for it, and the Times should also be on the hook for their likely unlawful behavior."

"It is vital to hold these Liars and Fraudsters accountable!" Trump concluded.