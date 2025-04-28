WATCH TV LIVE

Gorka to Newsmax: Liberal Media Lives in a 'Tiny, Tiny Bubble'

Monday, 28 April 2025 09:53 PM EDT

Sebastian Gorka, senior director for counterterrorism at the White House, criticized the press Monday on Newsmax, saying the liberal media exists inside a "tiny, tiny bubble" disconnected from most Americans.

The White House Correspondents' Association held its annual dinner Saturday without a comedian or the president, reflecting a more somber Washington at the start of President Donald Trump's second term. In the absence of Trump and the traditional entertainment, the event focused on celebrating journalism and the First Amendment.

However, senior White House official Gorka offered a scathing critique of the media's role and perspective during an interview on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" about the event.

"All of this makes sense if you understand that they live in a tiny, tiny bubble," Gorka said. "They have no idea what quote-unquote, the other side says or reads."

As an example, Gorka pointed to former conservative commentator Dan Bongino's observation about media figures' ignorance of conservative platforms.

"I think it was my friend Dan Bongino who made the point when he had his radio show that, 'oh, they hated Rush Limbaugh. And they would write these excoriating articles about him, but ask them when Rush Limbaugh's show aired, and they wouldn't be able to tell you,'" Gorka said. "Is it the six a.m. slot? Is it the 12 p.m. slot? They have no knowledge outside of their bubble."

He continued accusing mainstream outlets of being part of a broader misinformation campaign.

"That's why we rightly call them the fake news industrial complex," Gorka said.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner, traditionally a high-profile event that combines politics, journalism, and entertainment, has undergone notable changes under Trump. His ongoing battle with the media has altered the nature of the evening, now absent of the playful roasting by a sitting president and celebrity guests that once defined it.

Trump's strained relationship with the press dates back to his early political rise, notably after President Barack Obama publicly mocked Trump's presidential ambitions during the 2011 dinner. Since then, Trump has frequently denounced what he calls "fake news," intensifying tensions with mainstream outlets.

While the dinner continues to raise money for journalism scholarships and remains a key fixture on Washington's social calendar, this year's stripped-down version marked another shift in the relationship between the White House and the press corps.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

