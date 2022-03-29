Trump to Putin: Release Info on Hunter Biden's Business With Oligarchs

Former President Donald Trump brought up Hunter Biden during an interview with Just the News on Tuesday, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin should release any information he has on Biden's business dealings with Eastern European oligarchs.

In an interview with Just the News' "Real America's Voice," Trump said a 2020 Senate report revealed Yelena Baturina, the wife of Moscow's mayor at the time, gave $3.5 million a decade ago to a company co-founded by President Joe Biden's son.

"She gave him $3.5 million, so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that," the former president said at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. "I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer."

A Delaware grand jury has recently been investigating Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings for potential tax violations, lobbying issues, and money laundering.

Biden acknowledged his tax matters were under federal investigation in December 2020, adding he was "confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately."

Trump also said he would like to know more about Biden's relationship with Nikolai Zlochevsky — a Ukrainian oligarch and the owner of Burisma Holdings energy company.

Biden sat on Burisma's board and was paid millions for his services, according to Tass. His position seemingly created a conflict of interest for his father, who oversaw U.S.-Ukraine policy as vice president at the time.

Senior State Department officials were warned in a January memo that Biden's Ukrainian business affairs had undercut U.S. anticorruption policies, according to Just the News.

Trump said he tried to call attention to Hunter Biden's coziness with oligarchs during the 2020 election, but former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace shut him down.

"How is it that the mayor of Moscow, his wife gave the Biden family $3.5 million?" Trump said. "I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer. I'm sure he knows."

In addition to calling on Putin to disclose information about Hunter Biden's business relationships, Trump said he deserves credit for NATO's improved financial status.

"I'm the best thing that ever happened to NATO, because I made them pay," he said. "So, NATO has plenty of money now."

Trump also said he dealt with Putin more severely than Democrats have by blocking his Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe and imposing sanctions on Moscow.

"And, by the way, I'm the one who brought up Nord Stream 2," Trump continued, adding, "I'm the one that blocked it. I terminated it. They weren't going to have it. He [Joe Biden] then opened it."

"And then they say, He's so nice to Russia," Trump continued. "I'm the one that put the biggest sanctions on Russia."