Report: Acting ICE Head Lyons Plans to Leave Agency This Spring

The acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning to leave the federal government later this spring, CBS News reported Thursday, citing two U.S. officials familiar with his plan.
Todd Lyons told colleagues that he is planning to depart the agency in June, the news outlet reported.
ICE, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, has been at the heart of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown that rights groups say has violated free speech and due process rights.
ICE's fatal shooting of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — in January sparked nationwide protests and human rights experts say the agency's actions have created an unsafe environment, particularly for minorities.
The Trump administration has said the crackdown is necessary to improve domestic security and curb illegal immigration.
ICE and DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.