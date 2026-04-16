Report: Acting ICE Head Lyons Plans to Leave Agency This Spring

The acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning to leave the federal ‌government later this spring, CBS ​News reported Thursday, citing two U.S. officials familiar with ⁠his plan.

Todd Lyons told colleagues that ​he is planning to depart the agency ⁠in June, the news outlet reported.

ICE, which is part of the Department of ‌Homeland Security, has been at the ​heart of President ‌Donald Trump's immigration crackdown that rights groups say ‌has violated free speech and due process rights.

ICE's fatal shooting of two U.S. ⁠citizens in Minnesota — Renee Good and Alex ‌Pretti — in January sparked nationwide protests and ⁠human ⁠rights experts say the agency's actions have created an ‌unsafe environment, particularly for minorities.

The Trump administration has said the crackdown is ‌necessary to ​improve domestic security ‌and curb illegal immigration.

ICE and DHS did not immediately respond ​to a request for comment.