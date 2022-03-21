Biden Family Foreign Influence Peddling Not Russian Disinfo After All?

Please Joe, tell us again that it really ain’t so.

I’m referring to a small item buried 20 pages deep into the 24th paragraph of an innocuously appearing New York Times story about the “tax affairs” of your son.

The Gray Lady article ever-so-delicately mentioned: “Those emails [which] were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

After all, hadn’t 50 former U.S. “intelligence officials” — including Obama top spooks Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan — confirmed just five days after the New York Post said otherwise that the scandalous information falsely attributed to Hunter on that laptop was planted as Russian propaganda?

Although none of them claimed to have seen those materials, they published a letter in Politico claiming it “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation.”

Besides, given that the laptop had purportedly been in the FBI’s possession for over a year, wouldn’t they have known the real scoop which would have served to act as a wet blanket on the October 2020 New York Post banner headline story, just weeks before the election?

And wouldn’t America’s major media companies — The New York Times for example — have wanted to follow up on such an important matter? That obviously didn’t happen.

Nearly all of the broadcast and print media at the time ignored the story or “fact-checked” it as false, Twitter blocked the Post’s account for nearly two weeks, and Facebook used algorithms to quash the story altogether.

So, did those media omissions and interferences possibly influence the 2020 election results?

According to a Media Research Center sponsored survey of 1,750 Biden voters taken by The Polling Company in seven swing states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin), of which six (all but North Carolina) were called for Joe, awareness of what the Post reported would have flipped all the others to a Trump blowout.

Of eight major stories MRC’s analyses showed liberal media had failed to cover, 82% of Biden voters were unaware of at least one, and 17% said they would have abandoned the Democratic candidate if they had known about one or more of these.

Even more Biden voters (45.1%) were unaware of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Of these, 9.4% said had they known they would have abandoned their Biden vote, consequentially flipping the remaining six swing states to Trump with 311 electoral votes to 227.

What might have those information-deprived Democrats wanted to know three weeks before Election Day that perhaps would have altered their votes?

In addition to what the Wilmington, Delaware, laptop repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac described as an “astounding” and “disgusting” volume of homemade pornography, he also found an extensive history of Biden family foreign influence peddling when Joe was serving as vice president.

Some emails revealed that in 2014-15, Hunter was cashing in on a $50k/month board position with Burisma, a murky Ukraine gas company, when his father was heading up U.S. policy efforts in that country.

It was clear that Burisma expected at the time to receive legal protection from the leading prosecutor who was investigating the company’s corrupt activities along with gaining access to then-top Obama officials.

They got both. Records and photographs show that Joe was introduced to Burisma’s executives, and as he publicly bragged, he got the prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold a billion dollars in American aid if they refused.

Some other emails support documents and testimony supplied by Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski revealing that he was looking to use the Biden name to profit from a business deal with a Shanghai-based company with ties to the Chinese Communist government.

A May 2017 “expectations” email from Hunter associate James Gilliar shows Hunter receiving 20% of the equity in the venture, with another “10 held by H for the big guy” who is known to be Joe Biden.

The deal was hashed out while Joe was still VP, involving a country that is well recognized as America’s second greatest existential threat…next to climate change of course.

And there are many more other demons in Hunter’s laptop from Hell that the New York Times sat on for 17 months after the New York Post’s first bombshell exposé.

As former Trump Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax anchor Sean Spicer regarding the phony Russia disinformation narrative promulgated by the Obama-Biden administration experts: "I can tell you unequivocally that there wasn't a single piece of raw intelligence. They were not briefed. None of these 50 people were briefed on anything to do with that laptop. They made it up.”

"This is what happens in Third World countries,” Grenell observed. "This is when propagandists protect the ruling party.”

"Joe Biden would not have been able to get nearly as many votes as he did," Grenell added. "There's no possible way people would have voted for him knowing that he was compromised. I don't think there's any other way to say it, and I don't say that cavalierly.

Ric Grenell then called on a Republican-led Congress — should the GOP retake control in the midterm elections — to aggressively investigate the matter.

Have no doubt that they will, whether the New York Times reports it or not.