Study: NBC, ABC, CBS Haven't Mentioned Hunter Biden in 259 Days

Corporate news giants such as NBC, CBS, and ABC, have not mentioned Hunter Biden's name in 259 days, according to a study conducted by the Media Research Center.

"It has now been 259 days — 37 weeks — since July 12, 2021. That's when any of the corrupt network newscasts last uttered the words 'Hunter Biden.' Scandal after scandal, nothing seems to shake the determination of the ABC, CBS, and NBC morning and evening news shows to keep the public from knowing about the President's wayward son and his sketchy financial and foreign dealings," Scott Whitlock, the research director of MRC, wrote.

According to Whitlock's analysis, programs such as ABC's "Good Morning America," "World News Tonight," CBS' morning offerings, "CBS Evening News," NBC's "Today," and "NBC Nightly News" have all not mentioned Hunter Biden since last July.

Despite the reluctance of some networks to mention Hunter, The New York Times confirmed earlier this month that "a cache of files ... appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop."

The story of the laptop, first reported on by the New York Post in Oct. 2020, was censored by Twitter. But the story of the laptop's contents includes emails, text messages, photos, and financial documents between Hunter, his family, and business connections that would indicate Hunter was peddling his father's political influence. One instance mentioned in a Fox News report points to Hunter hawking his father's influence while sitting as a board member of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings.

"In the nearly two weeks since that concession, the morning and evening newscasts on ABC, CBS and NBC have allowed ZERO coverage, totally censoring the revelation," Whitlock stated. "Twelve days after the Times confirmed that Hunter Biden's laptop is real, ABC, CBS and NBC are still silent. They need to say his name, report on this controversy, and all the other Hunter Biden scandals."

Related Stories: