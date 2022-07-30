×
Uvalde School Shooting's Last Injured Victim Leaves Hospital

A framed picture is adorned with flowers and crosses at a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on June 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 30 July 2022 05:58 PM EDT

The last Uvalde, Texas school shooting victim has been discharged from a San Antonio hospital.

Maya Zamora, 10, on Friday was seen on video handing out roses to nurses and other University Health San Antonio staff as they applauded her.

According to The Hill, Zamora was in critical condition upon her initial arrival to University Health. Her family told NBC San Antonio it's a miracle she's alive.

"We miss her smile, we miss her being happy and silly around us and always cheering all the other kids," her cousin Pilar Newberry said.

