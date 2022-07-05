×
Uvalde Mayor: I Fear a 'Cover-up'

Mayor Don McLaughlin speaks during a press conference about the mass shooting at Uvalde High School on May 27, 2022. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 09:05 PM EDT

Uvalde, Texas Mayor Don McLaughlin told CNN in an interview Tuesday he fears there may be a "cover-up" regarding what happened during the Robb Elementary School shooting, according to Axios.

"I'm not confident, 100%, in [Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)] because I think it's a cover-up," McLaughlin said. DPS Director Colonel Steve McCraw, McLaughlin adds, is "covering up for maybe his agencies."

The Texas mayor asserts that the full story hasn't come out yet, and Texas DPS has not been transparent, adding he hasn't had a briefing "from anybody" since the day after the shooting. "At this point, I don't know what to believe and what not to believe ... Every agency in that hallway is gonna have to share the blame."

Following the shooting, law enforcement retracted multiple statements, sowing confusion in establishing a narrative of events. "I lost confidence," McLaughlin says, "because the narrative changed from DPS so many times and when we asked questions, we weren't getting answers."

McLaughlin has since asked the Department of Justice to investigate law enforcement's response. That work has now begun.

