WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: usps | postal service | consulting firm | financial strain

Postal Service Turns to Advisers Over Financial Strain

By    |   Wednesday, 04 March 2026 02:38 PM EST

The U.S. Postal Service has hired restructuring advisers as the agency warns it could run out of money within about a year if financial pressures are not addressed.

Postmaster General David Steiner said the Postal Service has brought in consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal to help develop options to stabilize the agency's finances, according to Bloomberg.

Steiner said the review will consider a range of potential changes, including adjustments to service levels, staffing, and operations.

The move highlights long-running financial challenges at the Postal Service, which has reported repeated annual losses while attempting to cut costs and improve efficiency.

Steiner said one immediate priority is asking Congress to raise the agency's $15 billion borrowing limit, which has not been raised since the 1970s.

A higher borrowing cap would allow the Postal Service to continue operating while pursuing modernization and other changes to its business model.

The borrowing limit is expected to be a key topic during an upcoming congressional hearing on the agency's finances.

Steiner said the Postal Service must focus on improving its finances without relying on outside relief.

The agency is also exploring ways to increase revenue beyond traditional mail delivery.

Among the initiatives being considered is expanded use of its nationwide delivery network and facilities, including partnerships that allow other shipping companies to use the Postal Service's last-mile delivery capabilities.

The Postal Service has also examined new ways to generate revenue from its large fleet of vehicles and nationwide network of mailboxes.

Financial pressure on the agency has persisted for years.

The Postal Service reported a roughly $9 billion annual loss last year, slightly higher than the previous fiscal year.

The agency has lost more than $100 billion since 2007 despite multiple restructuring efforts and policy changes.

Congress approved legislation in 2022 providing roughly $50 billion in financial relief over a decade, but Postal Service leaders have said additional reforms and revenue improvements are still needed to stabilize operations.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Postal Service has hired restructuring advisers as the agency warns it could run out of money within about a year if financial pressures are not addressed. Postmaster General David Steiner said the Postal Service has brought in...
usps, postal service, consulting firm, financial strain
323
2026-38-04
Wednesday, 04 March 2026 02:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved