Postal Service Sets Higher Shipping Rates

The U.S. Postal Service is preparing for higher shipping prices, new stamp designs, and continued network upgrades moving into 2026.

Newsweek reported that USPS filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission in November, outlining proposed shipping price increases that were approved by the agency's governing board this week. The changes are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 18, if finalized.

Under the proposal, Priority Mail prices would rise by about 6.6%, while Priority Mail Express would increase by roughly 5.1%.

USPS Ground Advantage rates would climb by approximately 7.8%, and Parcel Select prices would go up about 6%.

The Postal Service said shipping rates are set differently from traditional mail prices. While Mailing Services' prices are generally adjusted based on inflation, Shipping Services' prices respond to market conditions.

As a result, USPS said it does not plan to raise Mailing Services' prices in January, leaving the cost of a First-Class Mail stamp unchanged at 78 cents for now.

USPS recently announced that it plans to allow greater access to its last-mile delivery network, enabling shippers to enter packages directly into its delivery operations for final delivery to homes and businesses.

Through a forthcoming solicitation process, shippers of varying sizes will be able to seek access to more than 18,000 USPS delivery destination units (DDUs) nationwide.

The solicitation is expected to begin accepting bids in late January or early February 2026.

For bids that are accepted, USPS would manage final delivery to recipients, with delivery occurring either the same day or the following day, based on the shipper's selected service option.

USPS said it continues to update customer services at post offices nationwide. Many locations now offer 24-hour smart lockers for package pickup, expanded self-service kiosks, and updated layouts intended to reduce wait times.

USPS is also expanding services, including passport processing and identity verification at select locations, allowing customers to complete multiple government-related tasks in one visit.