Twitter Closes Seattle Office, Tells Employees to Work From Home

Twitter has reportedly closed its office doors in Seattle, asking employees there to work from home.

The news came via Twitter on Thursday night and comes after CEO Elon Musk-led company has stopped paying rent on the Seattle office, sources told The New York Times.

The move also comes after the Times reported that Musk ordered the closing of a data center to help cut costs at the over budgeted company he bought for $44 billion earlier this year.

Musk has warned of a "negative cash flow situation" at the embattled company in 2023, saying Twitter's operations are akin to a "plane that is headed toward the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don't work."

Twitter suffered a major outage Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the popular social media platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online.

The incident is the social media site's first apparent widespread service disruption since Musk took over in late October.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 10,000 affected users from the United States, about 2,500 from Japan, and about 2,500 from the U.K. at the peak of the disruption.

Most of the reports came from users stating they faced technical issues accessing the social network via a web browser.

Reports of Twitter outages fell sharply by Wednesday evening, according to the website, with some users later commenting service had returned to normal.

"Significant backend server architecture changes" had been rolled out, Musk tweeted Wednesday, adding "Twitter should feel faster," but his post did not make any reference to the downtime reported by users.

During the outage, some users said they were unable to log in to their Twitter account via desktops or laptops. A smaller number of users said the issue also affected the mobile app and features including notifications.

Others took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with #TwitterDown trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

Some attempts to log in to Twitter from desktops prompted an error message saying: "Something went wrong, but don't fret — it's not your fault. Let's try again."

Musk tweeted he was still able to use the service.

"Works for me," Musk posted, responding to a user who asked if Twitter was broken.

Hundreds of Twitter employees quit the social media company in November, by some estimates, including engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages.

Thousands of Twitter users were also hit by a global outages in February and July, before Musk's takeover.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.