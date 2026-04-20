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Tags: chip roy | immigrants | legislation | mamdani act | socialists | extremists | citizenship

Rep. Roy Unveils 'Mamdani Act' to Bar Migrants Over Ideology

Chip Roy looks on at a hearing
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas (AP)

By    |   Monday, 20 April 2026 08:51 PM EDT

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a member of the House Freedom Caucus known for his strong conservative stance on immigration and cultural issues, has introduced legislation he is calling the "Mamdani Act," according to Mediaite.

The bill would expand U.S. immigration law to make non-citizens deportable, inadmissible, or subject to denaturalization based on ideological beliefs or affiliations.

Under the proposal, individuals linked to or supportive of socialist, communist, Marxist, or what Roy characterizes as Islamist extremist movements could be barred from entry or removed from the country.

The measure also seeks to deny admission and citizenship pathways to people deemed to be associated with those ideologies, while creating new grounds for deportation of those already living in the United States.

Roy has framed the legislation as a national security and values-based measure aimed at excluding what he describes as "totalitarian" ideologies incompatible with American principles.

The proposal further reflects Roy's broader political identity as one of the most outspoken hardliners in the House GOP, frequently pushing aggressive immigration restrictions and expanded enforcement powers, Mediaite reported.

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Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a member of the House Freedom Caucus known for his strong conservative stance on immigration and cultural issues, has introduced legislation he is calling the "Mamdani Act," according to Mediaite.
chip roy, immigrants, legislation, mamdani act, socialists, extremists, citizenship
174
2026-51-20
Monday, 20 April 2026 08:51 PM
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