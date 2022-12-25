Musk: All 'Conspiracy' Theories About Twitter Turning 'Out To Be True'

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk, during an appearance on the "All-in" podcast on Saturday, said that all the conspiracy theories about his new company are turning out to be true.

"To be totally frank," Musk said, "almost every conspiracy theory that people had about Twitter turned out to be true.

"Is there a conspiracy theory about Twitter that didn't turn out to be true?" Musk asked. "So far, they've all turned out to be true and if not more true than people thought."

When asked during his appearance if there was any "part of the files that really shocked you," Musk replied, the "FBI stuff is pretty intense."

Musk's comments follow after the drop of the dubbed "Twitter Files," which were first released in a thread by journalist Matt Taibbi on Dec. 2. The overall theme of the files included revelatory reports of government collusion attempts to control narratives and suppress speech.

So far, eight parts of the files have been dropped. The most recent of which, reported on by journalist Lee Fang, revealed "how Twitter quietly aided the Pentagon's covert online psyop campaign."