Ric Grenell to Newsmax: They Can 'Destroy' Musk, But Only If We Let Them

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was once an outsider and the U.S. establishment could "destroy" him, but only if free-thinking, open-minded Americans allow that to happen, former Amb. Ric Grenell told Newsmax.

"We have a fundamental problem in this country that the outsider who goes in — like a Donald Trump, like an Elon Musk, like the teacher in a school who shows up and says, 'No, we should not have people who were born male competing in women's sports' — those types of brave independent [thinkers] are being crushed," Grenell told Wednesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," when asked if Musk is going to ultimately become a victim of cancel culture.

"And so it's a very long answer to say to your question, 'Could Washington, D.C., and the media destroy Elon Musk?' Yes, they could, but there's a solution, and people need to push back, stand up, and we need to start calling this out and rewarding people who are outsiders who are trying to get America back."

Grenell's remarks comes amid the Musk-led release for 10 editions of Twitter Files. The latest cracked the nut of the COVID-19 censorship at the behest of the U.S. government, including attempts to censor Trump "optimism" during the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election cycle.

Thereafter, President Joe Biden's government officials pressed Twitter to block COVID-19 information which was in many cases true but did not comport with the Biden administration's political narratives and agenda.

"I'm going to sound really old when I say this, but I remember the days when reporters were so skeptical that they constantly would question government sources," Grenell told host Rob Schmitt. "I used to be a government spokesperson for a very long time. I worked at the U.N. for eight years, for instance, as a U.S. spokesman. And the reality is we used to have reporters who would push back constantly on government spokespeople.

"Now we have this whole young crowd of journalists — very young people who were trained at our universities that are completely woke and crushing dissent — to just listen to their superiors and regurgitate what they're hearing, and it's always a left-wing, woke message.

"So, I blame the older reporters who are news editors and they're the bosses, the management for not training young people to be more skeptical."

The media must once again become establishment skeptics like Trump or Musk, Grenell concluded.

"We need to have journalists who question everything and they should stop taking these anonymous sources and putting them front and center, because anonymous sources always have an agenda," Grenell said. "You're supposed to be skeptical of that."

