Tuberville Tells Senators, Donors He's Running for Alabama Governor

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is telling colleagues and donors that he's planning to run for Alabama governor in 2026, according to reports.

Semafor reported Friday that the first-term senator has informed colleagues about his plans. Yellowhammer News reported Thursday that Tuberville told a group of donors at a private event Wednesday night that his mind is made up.

Tuberville addressed the reports in a post to social media on Thursday.

"While I appreciate all the interest, Suzanne and I are still praying about how to best serve the people of Alabama. When I have an official announcement about my future, you'll hear it directly from me," he said in a post to X.

A separate report early last month said Tuberville's timeline for a decision was May, given that "you can't raise money until June anyway."

Sitting Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey is termed out in 2026, opening up what's expected to be a wide-open race of up to eight GOP candidates, CBS42 reported last month. Tuberville's Senate term is also up in 2026.

"I am up for reelection in two years, and I've heard a lot about Alabamians who want me to run for governor. I've talked to my family, I'm praying about it, to do what's best for me, my family, and for the people in the state of Alabama," Tuberville said on a press call on March 5. "I don't just do this to be doing it, I'm not up here for any kind of ego, I wouldn't run for governor for any kind of ego. I want to help the people of Alabama."

Tuberville's recent FEC filing reported more than $628,000 cash on hand for Q1, which could be repurposed for a gubernatorial bid, Yellowhammer reported.

The Alabama Republican gubernatorial primary is May 26, 2026.