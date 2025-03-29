Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Spend Money on Education, Not Bureaucrats

The $280 billion a year spent by the federal government does not need to go to bureaucrats, but instead in block grant money sent to schools in each state across the country to use for education, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"You know, 40 years I coached," the Alabama Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "I've been in high schools all across this country, almost every state. And they need help, but they need help in terms of money that goes directly to something that's going to affect and help education — not the bureaucrats that just sit around, make up rules, make up different, different laws in terms of taking money from the states and taking away from our education."

Meanwhile, the Department of Education can't be fully shuttered without a Senate majority vote, and Tuberville said that as there will be no Democrats voting to close the department, downsizing it will have to happen.

"What you're going to see is a downsizing and putting money in different places to where it can actually, where it can actually work," said Tuberville, adding that "thank goodness" Education Secretary Linda McMahan "wants to get that done, along with the president that is a pro-education president."

President Donald Trump, Tuberville said, "understands all you have to do is look at the numbers."

"We have spent more money on kids across this country in education per capita than any other country, and we're 38th in the world. So we're doing something wrong. We're paying more administrators. We're not putting as much money into the students and teachers."

Tuberville also talked Saturday about a letter he sent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the International Olympic Committee about keeping transgender athletes out of women's sporting events at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"We sent Gov. Newsom a letter thanking him for understanding the problem that we're having with biological boys and men in women's sports," to ask him to help "all your other Democrat colleagues understand this is dead wrong."

And with the Olympics, "[w]e do not need to show the world that we're allowing men in women's sports," he said.

"We are on the world stage. President Trump is going to be there. He's going to be kicking off the Olympics. We don't need biological men playing in women's sports in the Olympics. We would look absolutely foolish."

