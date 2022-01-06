Trump: US 'Has Lost Its Confidence'

Former President Donald Trump is blasting President Joe Biden and claiming America "has lost its confidence."

In a statement released on Thursday, Trump wrote: "Due to inept leadership that gave us open borders, COVID incompetence, loss of energy independence, a military in chaos, rampant inflation, corrupt elections, and lack of world standing, our Nation, perhaps for the first time, has lost its confidence!"

While never mentioning Biden by name, it was clear who he was commenting about.

Trump’s remarks came as Biden, marking the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, was expected to focus blame on the former president.

Biden was expected to "lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, according to CNN.