Biden, Harris To Speak at Capitol on Jan. 6 Anniversary

President Joe Biden and President Kamala Harris will speak at the Capitol on January 6.

According to reports, Biden and Harris will speak in marking the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. As of Sunday, there are no details as to what the president and vice president plan to say, however, according to Breitbart, Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., plan to focus on the “insurrection” committed by the protestors.

Former President Donald Trump is holding his own press conference that day to contrast the events at the Capitol. Trump plans to make the case that the true “insurrection” was on Election Day in 2020 and focus on the “rigged” presidential election, saying in a statement that “[R]emember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th."

Some protestors of the 2020 election entered the Capitol building on January 6 of last year as the electoral votes were being counted and the election was being certified. Pelosi has since then set up a House committee to investigate the events of that day, comprised of all Democrats and two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., both of whom voted for Trump’s impeachment following the event.

Recent polling shows a majority of Americans finding the committee to be “partisan and politically motivated.”