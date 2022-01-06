Biden Blames Trump: He 'Rallied the Mob to Attack' on Jan. 6

President Joe Biden Thursday, speaking on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, excoriated former President Donald Trump — without ever mentioning Trump's name — and said he "rallied the mob to attack."

"One year ago today in this sacred place, democracy was attacked," Biden said in in his remarks from the Capitol's National Statuary Hall, which one year ago was overrun by protesters who marched through while waving American, Confederate, and pro-Trump flags.

"The will of the people was under assault … for the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the capitol but they failed. They failed."

Trump, said Biden — avoiding using Trump's name — "has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principal, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest and America's interest and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy and Constitution."

But Trump, who Biden referred repeatedly to as the "former president of the United States" rather than by name, "can't accept that he lost, even though that's what 93 U.S. Senators, his own attorney general, every battleground state have all said," said Biden. "He lost. That's what 81 million of you did as you voted for a new way forward. He has done what no president in the history of this country has ever done. He refused the results of the election and the will of the American people."

There are some "courageous men and women" in the Republican Party who are trying to uphold the party's principles, but others are trying to transform the party.

"They seem no longer to want to be the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan, the Bushes," said Biden. "Whatever my other disagreements are with Republicans, I will always seek to work together with them to find shared solutions where possible."

Asking listeners to "close your eyes," Biden said "The Capitol Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the National Guard and other brave law enforcement officials saved the rule of law. Our democracy held. We the people endured. We the people prevailed."

But as for the attacks, Biden asked listeners to "close your eyes and go back to that day. What do you see?

"Rioters rampaging. Waiving for the first time in this Capitol the Confederate flag that symbol eyes the cause to destroy America, to rip us apart. Even during the civil war, that never, ever happened. But it happened here in 2021."



He also pointed out that there was a mob "breaking windows, kicking in doors, breaching the Capitol. American flags on poles being used as weapons, as spears."

And, Biden said, while the nation saw with its own eyes the rioters threatening the halls of Congress, threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and "erecting gallows to hang the Vice President" what did we not see? We did not see a former president who rallied the attack."

Instead, Trump was "sitting in a private dining room off the hall of the White House watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation's capitol under siege." said Biden. "This wasn't a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection. Not looking to uphold the will of the people. They were looking to deny the will of the people. Looking to overturn the election. Not looking to save the cause of the American. They were looking to subvert the Constitution."

Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking before Biden, pointed out that she was at the Capitol earlier in the day on Jan. 6, 2021, and decried the "lawlessness, the chaos, and the violence" of the day.

"I was not only the vice president elect but also a United States senator, and I was here at the Capitol at a classified hearing with fellow members of the Senate Intelligence Committee," Harris recalled. "Hours later, the gates of the Capitol were breached. I had left but my thoughts immediately turned not only to my colleagues but to my staff who had been forced to seek refuge in our office converting filing cabinets into barricades while the extremists who roamed these halls targeted was not only the lives of elected leaders."

The protesters, she said, "sought to degrade and destroy [not] only a building hallowed as it is but they were assaulting the institution, the values, the ideas that generations of Americans have marched, picketed and shed blood to establish and defend. On January 6, we all saw what our nation would look like if the forces who seek to dismantle our democracy are successful."

Harris added that the nation "cannot let our future be decided be those bent on silencing our voices, overturning our votes."

Harris added that when she speaks with young people about the Jan. 6 attacks, she tells them the events reflect he "dual nature of democracy, its fragility and strength."

The vice president insisted that voting reform bills must be passed, as "elections should be free and fair."

"We must pass voting rights bills now before the Senate," she said. "The American people must also do something more. We cannot sit on the sidelines. We must unite in defense of our democracy in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquillity, provide the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and to our posterity."

She also applauded the heroism of the Capitol Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police, and the National Guard for answering the call on Jan. 6.