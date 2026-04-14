Trump Says Iran War 'Over' in Fox Interview as Diplomacy Continues

President Donald Trump says the war with Iran is "over," according to a preview clip of an interview with Maria Bartiromo set to air Wednesday on "Mornings with Maria," as first reported by the Daily Mail.

Bartiromo said in the clip that she asked Trump directly whether the conflict had ended, telling viewers he responded, "It's over," framing the war in the past tense, according to the Daily Mail's account of the teaser.

The comments come even as administration officials continue to pursue negotiations with Iran following a fragile ceasefire reached after weeks of escalation, a situation CNN reported remains unresolved.

Vice President JD Vance recently met Iranian officials in Islamabad during the ceasefire period but left without a deal after Tehran pushed for the right to enrich uranium for 20 years, Trump has said publicly.

Further diplomatic engagement is ongoing, with Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner continuing talks through intermediaries, CNN reported.

A U.S. official told CNN that additional negotiations are under discussion but not yet scheduled, underscoring the uncertainty behind Trump's declaration that the war has ended.

Trump himself suggested to the New York Post that "something could be happening" within days as the ceasefire deadline approaches, signaling potential movement toward a broader agreement.

Behind the scenes, the administration has weighed multiple paths forward, including refraining from immediate military action while maintaining a heavy regional presence, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal.

Other options under consideration have included limited strikes on Iranian nuclear and energy infrastructure or a more aggressive strategy aimed at destabilizing the regime, the Journal reported.

Trump has shown reluctance to resume a large-scale bombing campaign amid concerns that escalation could widen the conflict across the Middle East.

The stakes remain high given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, where disruptions threaten global oil supplies and add to economic pressure already building in the United States.

Despite Trump's assertion that the war is finished, the continued diplomacy and military planning reflect a conflict that appears paused rather than conclusively resolved.