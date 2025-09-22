WATCH TV LIVE

Trump, Bessent to Meet With Argentina's Milei in N.Y.

By    |   Monday, 22 September 2025 10:48 AM EDT

President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet Tuesday in Manhattan with Argentine President Javier Milei as the administration signals strong support for the libertarian leader's economic reform agenda.

In a series of posts on X, Bessent called Argentina a "systemically important U.S. ally in Latin America" and said the Treasury Department "stands ready to do what is needed within its mandate to support Argentina."

He outlined potential stabilization measures, including swap lines, direct currency purchases, and Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund buying Argentine dollar-denominated debt.

Bessent praised Milei's commitment to fiscal discipline and pro-growth reforms, saying they are "necessary to break Argentina's long history of decline." He also emphasized opportunities for private investment, adding: "Argentina will be great."

The Treasury chief said more details will be released after meeting Tuesday, when Milei will address the U.N.'s General Assembly in New York.

Milei used social media to express his "enormous gratitude" to Bessent and Trump.

"Huge thanks to @SecScottBessent and President @realDonaldTrump for the unconditional support to the Argentine people, who two years ago chose to turn around a century of decline with a lot of effort. Those of us who defend the ideas of freedom must work together for the well-being of our peoples. See you on Tuesday in NY. LONG LIVE FREEDOM, DAMN IT...!!!" Milei wrote on his X account.

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

