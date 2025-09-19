Peter Lamelas Confirmed as US Ambassador to Argentina, Vows to Counter China

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Senate on Thursday officially confirmed Dr. Peter Lamelas as the next ambassador to Argentina, solidifying the appointment of a longtime ally of President Donald Trump to one of South America's most critical diplomatic posts.

Lamelas, a successful medical entrepreneur and a member of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, will head to Buenos Aires at a pivotal time in U.S.-Argentina relations.

Lamelas, who built one of the largest urgent care clinic networks in the United States, brings an unconventional background to diplomacy.

A close friend of Trump's, his nomination had been expected to sail through the Senate given the strong support from Republicans.

But the confirmation hearings earlier this month drew attention for Lamelas' forceful comments on geopolitics, particularly his pledge to confront China's expanding role in South America.

"China's influence in Argentina and across the Southern Cone is not just an economic concern, it is a national security threat," Lamelas told senators during his testimony.

He emphasized that Beijing has gained footholds in several Argentine provinces through infrastructure projects, resource investments, and agricultural partnerships.

"We must ensure that Argentina remains aligned with the free world, not beholden to the Chinese Communist Party," he said.

The remarks drew applause from Republicans and some centrist Democrats in the Senate, who share concerns about China's global ambitions. His confirmation passed with a comfortable margin.

Lamelas will also be stepping into an Argentine political landscape reshaped by the election of President Javier Milei, the libertarian firebrand who has become one of Trump's closest international allies.

The incoming ambassador signaled in his hearing that he intends to be "a strong partner and friend" to Milei, praising the Argentine president's agenda of economic deregulation, fiscal discipline and rejection of socialism.

"President Milei represents a historic opportunity to restore prosperity and freedom in Argentina," Lamelas said. "The United States will stand firmly with him in that mission."

The Milei government welcomed Lamelas' confirmation, with senior Argentine officials calling it a sign of Washington's commitment to deepening ties.

However, reaction from Argentina's opposition and left-leaning media has been more skeptical. Some critics have questioned Lamelas' lack of diplomatic experience and raised concerns about his close ties to Trump and Mar-a-Lago.

Others accused him of "interfering" in domestic debates by pledging to curb Chinese influence in Argentine provinces that rely heavily on Chinese investment.

"The ambassador has not even arrived yet, and he is already telling us how to run our economy," said a Buenos Aires left-wing lawmaker from the Peronist bloc. "This is not the role of a diplomat."

Still, U.S. officials argue that Lamelas' outsider status may be an asset.

His medical and business background, they say, equips him to forge innovative partnerships in health, trade and investment. His strong relationship with Trump also signals continuity in U.S.-Argentina policy under a Republican-led administration.

As he prepares to depart for Buenos Aires, Lamelas struck a confident note. "The bond between the United States and Argentina has never been more important," he said. "Together, we will stand for freedom, prosperity, and against the encroachment of authoritarian powers in our hemisphere."