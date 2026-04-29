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Tags: spirit airlines | 500 million | rescue | talks | stall

Spirit Airlines' $500 Million Bailout Talks Stall

Wednesday, 29 April 2026 08:15 AM EDT

Spirit ‌Airlines' discussions over a potential $500 million U.S. government rescue financing have hit an impasse, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

A group of ‌lenders, including hedge fund Citadel, ​is pushing back against proposed terms that could significantly erode ⁠the value of their claims and limit ​recoveries, the report said, adding that the ⁠group made a counterproposal in recent days that has gone unanswered.

Reuters could not immediately verify ‌the report. Spirit and Citadel did ​not immediately respond ‌to Reuters' requests for comment.

The news on Spirit's ‌rescue financing hitting a roadblock comes hours after a report said the airline ⁠had won the ‌backing of two ⁠of its three major creditor groupings to ⁠secure ⁠a bailout.

President Donald Trump said last week his administration was ‌looking at buying the embattled airline at the "right price."

If all the Spirit creditor ‌groups agree ​on the ‌bailout deal, a New York federal bankruptcy court hearing could be held ​on Thursday.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Spirit ‌Airlines' discussions over a potential $500 million U.S. government rescue financing have hit an impasse, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
spirit airlines, 500 million, rescue, talks, stall
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2026-15-29
Wednesday, 29 April 2026 08:15 AM
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