Congressional Panel Asks Southern Poverty Law Center Boss to Testify

The chairman of the Republican-led U.S. ‌House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Tuesday asked the Southern Poverty Law Center's boss to testify before the panel in May after the civil rights group was indicted last week.

Here are some details:

* ‌President Donald Trump's administration obtained a criminal indictment ​last week charging SPLC with defrauding its own donors by using paid informants to infiltrate ⁠far-right organizations.

* SPLC is a civil rights group that ​tracks political extremists. It condemned last week's charges as "false allegations."

* "We respectfully request ⁠your testimony at a hearing of the Committee on the Judiciary on May 20, 2026," Rep. Jim Jordan said in a letter to Bryan Fair, SPLC's ​interim president and ‌CEO.

* The 55-year-old law center had long shared information ⁠it collected with the FBI ‌and other law ⁠enforcement groups before the Trump administration cut ties with the SPLC six ⁠months ⁠ago.

* The congressional hearing will examine the role that SPLC "has played in ‌distorting federal civil rights policy in recent years," Jordan said in his letter on Tuesday.

* Jordan claimed SPLC's reports on ‌hate ​in the U.S. included a "highly ‌partisan understanding of 'hate'" against conservatives.

* SPLC says its program of paid informants has "saved lives" and was not a ​secret to the federal government.

* The FBI also uses paid informants in its investigations.