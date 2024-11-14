Trump: NYC Toll Plan 'Most Regressive Tax'

President-elect Donald Trump Thursday slammed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's revised plan to charge a toll for vehicles to enter Manhattan's core at peak hours as the "most regressive tax known to womankind."

"I have great respect for the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, and look forward to working with her to Make New York and America Great Again. But I strongly disagree with the decision on the congestion tax," Trump told the New York Post.

Hochul said at a press conference Thursday that she will seek the toll but lower the cost from the initial $15 charge per car to $9 for most vehicles.

The plan is being fast-tracked, heading to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) for approval next week, reports The New York Times. It is expected to take effect before Trump takes office in hopes of blocking his promises to kill the toll.

State and city officials must sign an agreement with Biden administration transportation officials, who have said they support the plan.

Trump told the Post that such tolls have "never worked, but especially so with a city, town, or village that is trying to come back from very rough times, which can certainly be said of New York City. It will put New York City at a disadvantage over competing cities and states, and businesses will flee."

Trump also called the toll a "massive tax" to people coming into the city.

"It is extremely inconvenient from both driving and personal bookkeeping standards," he said. "It will be virtually impossible for New York City to come back as long as the congestion tax is in effect."

The toll, he added, will "hurt workers, families, and businesses, but in particular, anything to do with jobs."

Hochul, during her press conference, hit back at Trump's comments about the toll.

"In your first days in office, don't eviscerate the public transportation system, help us," the governor said. "Fix that first before you say a word about what I'm doing."

She added that she would "welcome a conversation" about the federal government supplementing the money for public transportation but said it's a "shared goal" with Trump to have a "world-class transit system" in New York City.

Trump and Hochul, a Democrat, have been at odds over the years but spoke cordially on the phone after he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency, the Post reports.

The congestion pricing plan Hochul backs does include some help for lower-income people, including a 50% discount for those earning less than $50,000 a year. However, that cut would only take effect after the people make 10 trips into the city in any month, meaning they'll pay out almost $100 before getting a discount.

"This lower toll will save daily commuters nearly $1,500 annually, and that kind of money makes a big difference for our families," Hochul commented.

The toll's proceeds, if approved, will fund the MTA. It manages public transportation in New York City, including the subways, city buses, and commuter rail lines.

Drivers will face tolls in the designated "Congestion Relief Zone," which includes Midtown and Lower Manhattan south of 60th Street.

Regional Democrats have also said they oppose the plan, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. His administration sued the city last year on claims that the earlier plan violates the Constitution's Commerce Clause, which states that the federal government has the power to regulate trade across state lines.

It was not clear if the Trump administration will join in the lawsuit or whether it will file another court action to stop the tolls.