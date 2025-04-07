WATCH TV LIVE

GOP Pollster: Most Trump Voters Oppose Medicaid Cuts

By    |   Monday, 07 April 2025 06:14 PM EDT

Seven in 10 voters — including 51% of Trump voters — oppose cutting Medicaid to pay for tax cuts, according to a recent poll released by the firm Fabrizio Ward.

The firm run by Tony Fabrizio, pollster for President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, found that 36% of Trump voters favor Medicaid cuts, a 15-point difference from those who oppose them, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, 70% of voters overall oppose the cuts, as do 67% of swing voters, according to the poll released last week.

"There's really not a political appetite out there to go after Medicaid to pay for tax cuts," said Bob Ward, partner with Fabrizio, told Politico. "Medicaid has touched so many families that people have made up their minds about what they don't want to see cut."

Further, 87% of Trump voters say it's important that as many Americans as possible are covered by health insurance vs. 92% of voters surveyed overall who say the same, according to the poll. And 61% of Trump voters say they have a favorable impression of Medicaid, a drop-off from the 74% of those overall who were surveyed.

"Medicaid is well-liked by most voters, in large part due to the broad impact it has across the electorate and the high level of importance voters place on as many Americans as possible having health insurance," Fabrizio Ward's analysis said.

Fabrizio Ward surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationwide March 20-24. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


