Groups Sue Gov. Hochul Over Manhattan Congestion Toll Delay

Transit and environmental groups have filed a lawsuit against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, accusing her of unlawfully delaying a congestion pricing plan to reduce Manhattan traffic and fund New York City's subway system, The Washington Examiner reported.

The Riders Alliance, the Sierra Club, and the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance, sued the Democrat governor for suspending a plan to implement a congestion toll in Manhattan. The plaintiffs argue that Hochul's indefinite suspension of the toll, slated to begin on June 30, violates state laws and the constitution.

The program would've charged drivers about $15 to enter central Manhattan, with variations based on vehicle type, and was expected to generate some $1 billion annually for transit improvements in New York City.

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim Hochul's decision infringes on New Yorkers' rights to clean air, water, and a healthy environment.

"The people of New York City deserve to breathe," the lawsuit states.

The City Club of New York filed a separate lawsuit, arguing that only the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority has the authority to implement congestion pricing and that the governor lacks the legal power to interfere. State lawmakers approved the plan in 2019, and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it into law.

"As powerful as a governor is, this Governor has no legal authority — none — to direct the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)" to pause congestion pricing, the group stated in the suit.

Hochul, through a spokesperson, dismissed the lawsuits as political posturing.

"Get in line," spokesperson Maggie Halley said in an email. "There are now 11 separate congestion pricing lawsuits filed by groups trying to weaponize the judicial system to score political points, but Governor Hochul remains focused on what matters: funding transit, reducing congestion, and protecting working New Yorkers."

Opposition to the congestion pricing plan has come from various groups, including a public teachers union, New Jersey residents, and local truckers, all of whom filed suits ahead of the expected start date. Hochul has defended her decision, citing economic concerns and public feedback. She proposed raising business taxes to offset the lost transit revenue, but lawmakers rejected this proposal.

City Comptroller Brad Lander warned that upholding the governor's decision would result in "increasing service cuts, gridlock, air quality alerts, and inaccessible stations."

Betsy Plum, executive director of the Riders Alliance, argued that the plan would generate revenue to enhance public transportation, "reduce gridlock, lower carbon emissions," prevent "deadly collisions, and reduce toxic air pollution."

The MTA has installed the necessary infrastructure for the toll program, including cameras, sensors, and license plate readers. It also has secured a $500 million contract with a private vendor to manage the tolling system.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.